Version 1.01

This is mostly a maintenance release, but it does contain one thing returning players might want to check out in spoiler tags at the end of the post.

Updates include:

new character bio screen

new glossary screen

game engine updated to Renpy 7.5.3

updated disclaimer screen (no more white text on an empty black background)

cafeteria music track has been improved

dead links removed from credits page

improved keyboard/controller support in several places

Steam-specific changes:

cloud saves added

windows and linux builds are now split into separate 32 and 64 bit depots to reduce download/install size

For players who have already finished the True End, there is one minor addition you might be interested in. (Spoilers in case you haven't finished playing yet)

[spoiler]

The final CG for A Dragon's Treasure (the one which displays after the True End) now has the logo for Project Homonculus on it.

Please note that the logo is not final and may change prior to the release of Project Homonculus.

To save you from replaying the game just to see one new image, here you go:

[/spoiler]