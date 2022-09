-There are no hidden changes

-Added a new boss for zone 4, both bosses have the same chance to spawn

-Added a new special room type that spawns randomly across zone 1-3(once)

-Added a new random encounter: Metal meteorite

-Decreased runaway time of injured person during combat(1-2s)->(0.4-0.6s)

-Enhanced combination checks for weapons and fabaos

-Added a upward message for body type change after interaction with innate fruit

-Reduced camera edge blur effect