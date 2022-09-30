9/30 Spiritual Wonderland Version Update Announcement

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the version of the mirror system will be updated at 10:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00) on 9/30, and it will take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued for this update: Holy Coin x10000

[Time limited activities]

Activity 1: "Good gifts on the National Day"

Log in to the game from October 1 to October 7, and you can get the picture box of "Celebrate the National Day in 2022", the prop treasure box, the trick treasure box, the spirit coins, and the ancient coins in the mail.

Activity 2: "Limited time sales of treasure chest clothing"

The highly praised five sets of clothing will be put on the shelves in Lingshi Mall in a limited time, including: Nalanlian Dance - Xiji Blue Spider Series Gift Bag, Nangong Yichen - Bishui Qinghe Series Gift Bag, Manlin - Spring Festival Daji Series Gift Bag, Small Spider - Spring Festival Tuanzi Series Gift Bag, and Bachi - Plain Wrapped Silver Makeup Gift Bag

In order to give back the love of new and old players, we will sell four sets of clothes that everyone likes on the antique coin store in a limited time, including Xiaofang Rescue Girl White Series Gift Bag, Qinghong Siyou Jinxiu Qinming Series Gift Bag, He Ruoyao Fairy Tale Cheetah Series Gift Bag, and Lingzhengying Ziqidonglai Series Gift Bag.

Activity 3: "The activity of exchanging gifts into pairs"

Recharge up to 5000 yuan accumulatively during the activity time, get the limited hair style double horsetail black, and unlock other hair colors corresponding to the currency, a total of 11 hair colors. This series of hair color will not be available again in the regular operation activities within three months after the end of the activity.

New Function

New map for preemptive experience: Fishing Village (super preemptive test version)

"The Maoyan eaves are wet and cold, and the river is cold, just like the village, but not the village. Only the grievances are left beside the village."

The new map Wilderness Fishing Village is the first experience version to go online. Can you feel her breath when passing by the village?

New function: positive transmission of PSU

"Youth is an eye socket full of laughter and tears. This is our own story."

The authentic content can be read for free, and the completion of the paid task can obtain the limited clothing Xiaoli - the body of the disabled and other rewards.

Welfare activities: Yinlinzhong

"At the sound of the flowers, I will be swift and fierce!"

Complete the task to obtain activity points. You can obtain Peng Gang Huajian Yinhu's full dress and boutique dress experience card

Additional functions

New functions. If you exit the game on the corner selection interface, you will be suspended. The penalty time will be stacked according to the cumulative number of exits. After a certain period of time, the number of exits will be fixed. Add Juyun Yinghui exchange activity, and gather all the clothes to exchange for the corresponding hair color The grading function of props. Each kind of props is divided into 3 different levels. After grading, props of different levels will have different effects after use

New fitting room

Juyun Yinghui themed treasure chest: Luofang Yunhaijian series, Wei Qingyu Yunchulu series Juyun Yinghui Tianxuan Treasure Chest: He Ruoyao Cloud Crane Series Tianxuan Treasure Box: Xiaojiang Yuyan Jiali Series Returning Treasure Box: Xiaoli: series of first marriage, Su Qing carp - Blue Bell Flower Fairy series, and Umbrella Girl - series of inviting witches The gift package of the antique mall was updated: Xiaofang Rescue Girl White series gift package, Qinghong Siyou Jinxiu Qinming series gift package, He Ruoyao Fairy Tale Cheetah series gift package, and Lingzhengying Ziqidonglai series gift package Lingshi Shopping Mall's limited time store clothing: Nalanlian Dance - Xiji Blue Spider Series Gift Bag, Nangong Yichen - Bishui Qinghe Series Gift Bag, Manlin - Spring Festival Daji Series Gift Bag, Small Spider - Spring Festival Tuanzi Series Gift Bag, and Bachi - Plain Wrapped Silver Makeup Gift Bag Lingshi or Ancient Coin Mall Shangxin: Luofang Fairy Tale Princess Series, Luofang Puwei, Qinghong Relax, He Ruoyao Ink Guochao Skirt, Yan Chixia Immortal Heaven and Earth, Nalan Lian Dance Hongfei Cui Dance, Xiaoli Chu Renmei, Xiaojian Flaming Dragon Robe, Xing Tian Ancient God of War

Balance Adjustment

Small spider balance adjustment Slightly increased the length of spider silk of Little Spider 3 skill Slightly reduce the CD in the small spider field Reduce the generation time of the first spider in the spider cocoon The number of small spiders who eat pigeons has changed from 3 to 2

[BUG repair] 1. The model of Yan Chixia's main star releasing the sword once will appear twice.