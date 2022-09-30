It's Perilous on the High Seas!

Jump aboard Paper Pirates to explore the Protection and Peril Update, full of new features to spice up your voyages!

New Trait: The Reaper

Our first new trait for the Protection and Peril Update is The Reaper!

Whenever any other pirate goes overboard, The Reaper harvests a soul, collecting them for nefarious deeds. When The Reaper does not play in, they can spend the souls they've harvested to form one of several pacts, influencing the game in a powerful way.

Each voyage, the four pacts The Reaper can enact are chosen randomly, so it's never quite the same twice in a row! Will you use the power of The Reaper for good, or for evil?

New Trait: The Protector

Our second new trait for the Protection and Peril Update is The Protector!

During Day One, The Protector must choose any other pirate to protect. No matter how many votes the protected pirate receives during voting, they will not be thrown overboard. The pirate they choose to protect is a secret until the point at which they would have gone overboard, when the pirate will display a shield and become immune to further votes that round!

On days when they don't play in, The Protector may choose to change which pirate they're protecting. Who will The Protector choose to protect, and will they make sure they change their mind in time?

Empowering the Audience!

Alongside the new traits, we're giving the audience more power! We've added over ten new events, which will only appear when you have an audience watching your game. Each event allows the audience to influence the game in some important way!

When the audience is empowered, they can do things like choose a new captain, turn someone into a ghost, swap two pirate's teams, and much more. Who's watching your game? Do you trust them to help the humans, or are they sneaky ghosties?

You can customise how often an empowered audience event happens in your games, including turning them off completely, in the custom game menu under the Events tab.

Two New Events: Disarray & Equality

We're welcoming two new regular events to Paper Pirates - Disarray and Equality.

When the Disarray event happens, the crew become disoriented and confused, and an ongoing effect triggers which shuffles the order of voting randomly each day! This can really mess with the natural order of voting, so watch carefully who votes first!

When the Equality event happens, the crew commit to equality for all pirates. In terms of voting, this means that all pirates will have the same number of votes! This empowers the stowaway, and weakens the Captain, and can easily change up who votes for who.

Both Disarray and Equality last from when the event triggers until the next time a pirate is voted overboard.

Shop Enhancements

Sam Sherbot and Nat O'Bother have invested in some upgrades for their shops, and added some new features and functionality!

The Outfit Shop has been upgraded with the following new features:

Categories with newly added items now have a 'new' label, and individual items in categories will also tell you that they've recently been added to the shop.

More accurately customise the model in the shop, including options to try on different left and right hands and feet.

Create outfits in the Outfit Shop, and copy the Outfit Code directly from the shop ready for use in the in-game lobby! This also means you can create Outfit Codes using items you haven't bought yourself yet.

Once you've finished dressing up the pirate model in the Outfit Shop, there's a new option to buy all the items you don't own in one go. Customise a whole look, and buy it in one fell swoop for the ultimate convenient shopping experience!

The Ship Shop has been upgraded, and Nat O'Bother will now offer regular sales on their ship parts. The items on sale change once every week, so if you see something on sale that you can't quite afford, there's still time to save up and buy, buy, buy!

More Customisation Options!

Sam Sherbot has been sailing far and wide to bring you the latest pirate fashions! Become a wolf or an elephant, turn your pirate into an orc, and more with a new range of outfit shop items available for purchase!

