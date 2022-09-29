1.1 Patch: Iron Maiden, bug fixes..

Hi Sinners,

I just pushed an update with the following changes:

-> The Iron Maiden device is now available for 750 coins!

-> Bug fix: Sinners should not be peeling potatoes or turned in the wrong way when teleported to the church anymore

-> Lobby names can be slightly longer

-> Lobbies should display the correct number of players in the server browser

-> Minor loca fix

I know that a lot of you are not able to find public servers, the reason is that I'm using the steam API to host/find servers and this is region locked by default to avoid too much lag, so your region might not have a lot of servers available at any time. I don't have an in-built solution yet, but you can try to change your region in steam directly: Steam/settings/downloads -> download region and try to find servers in a different region.

I don't have the capacity to react to every feedback/change but I'm trying to read them all and note them down, thanks for your patience!

In parallel I continue to make progress on the network stability and the new map, I hope to release it in the upcoming couple of months, this map will bring a lot of novelty elements and more complex tasks!

Cheers,