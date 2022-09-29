 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 29 September 2022

Update 2.0.0z hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crusaders!
We are releasing the hotfix that should fix problems with saves in our third DLC, "The Treasure of The Midnight Isles".
This, also, should fix problems with playthroughs with "The Last Azlanti" mode turned on.

