Crusaders!
We are releasing the hotfix that should fix problems with saves in our third DLC, "The Treasure of The Midnight Isles".
This, also, should fix problems with playthroughs with "The Last Azlanti" mode turned on.
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 29 September 2022
Update 2.0.0z hotfix
