Patch 9.3.9 (Silent Patch v6)

Change Log

Fixed Player not spawning when next round starts ( 3rd Attempt )

Fixed some of the car variant windows disappearing because of LOD

Fixed Hotel Trouble balcony door can be opened before timer

Removed Suspect AI attaching door wedges to double doors

Improved Double door kicking, kicking one of the doors will open the other door slightly

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France