Patch 9.3.9 (Silent Patch v6)

Change Log
- Fixed Player not spawning when next round starts ( 3rd Attempt )
- Fixed some of the car variant windows disappearing because of LOD
- Fixed Hotel Trouble balcony door can be opened before timer
- Removed Suspect AI attaching door wedges to double doors
- Improved Double door kicking, kicking one of the doors will open the other door slightly
