 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zero Hour update for 30 September 2022

Patch 9.3.9 (Silent Patch v6)

Share · View all patches · Build 9621579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Fixed Player not spawning when next round starts ( 3rd Attempt )
  • Fixed some of the car variant windows disappearing because of LOD
  • Fixed Hotel Trouble balcony door can be opened before timer
  • Removed Suspect AI attaching door wedges to double doors
  • Improved Double door kicking, kicking one of the doors will open the other door slightly

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

Changed files in this update

Zero Hour Content Depot 1359091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link