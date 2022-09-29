Patch v.0.14 (Match Making and Others)

Patch v.0.14 has been released.

Match Making (Bomb Scenario) mode has been activated! You can connect automatically by clicking the "MATCH" button in the play menu. When 10 people enter the server, the match will start automatically.

Match Making Leaderboard has been activated. Your scores in the match will be written on the leaderboard automatically. On the 1st of each month this leaderboard will be reset and the top 3 players will be awarded prizes!

Every soldier who dies in Deathmatch will drop a "MEDIC KIT" at 50% rate. You can increase your life by collecting these kits! You have 15 seconds to collect kits, kits that are not collected will be destroyed after 15 seconds. You can also get between 10 and 50 random lives by collecting these kits. Maximum health can only be 100.

Fixed some translation errors, especially in Russian and other languages.

The problem of VR starting automatically when starting the game for users using Steam VR has been fixed.

The problem of servers appearing FULL and not being able to join in some cases in online servers has been fixed.

In the next update, AWP mode will be added to the game and also a new map will be added for this mode! Later on, quest systems, level system, ranked system, lobby system, Clan and Clan Ranked systems will be added respectively!

Thank you so much for following and supporting us!

Have fun!

JOINT WAR