Infinimine Ver. 11

-Fixed laser getting stuck on a block without client picking new laser target

-Notifications no longer break the UI menu

-Can now right click the UI menu holder(cog wheel) to keep it open

-Added ability to lock Gear in your inventory or equipped items(Control+LeftClick)

-Fixed Volume sliders not loading properly

-Fixed Music player shuffle button not ordering list back to default when disabled

-Fixed BC Shop to display the cost of the Buff

-Increased size of the Party UI name field

-Changed Party UI Location to just the depth

-Can now right click on your active skills on the skill bar to enable auto cast

-Ability Hotkeys no longer activate when chatting

-Added Talent Block Waterfall

-Once a Block progress goal is complete blocks will trickle down to the next incomplete rarity and increases by 1 for each rarity complete

-Bonus is then multiplied by Talent level(ex. Waterfall Talent Lvl 1 would convert 1 Epic to 1 Rare or 2 Uncommon or 3 Common)

-Disabled Blocks from other tiers spawning in current tier

-Tier Progress Changes

-Increased Uncommon Req

-Increased Epic Req

-Decreased Rare Req

-Fixed Issue with buffs falling off before the buff was to expire

-Guild Quests no longer prevent saving if your on an old server

-Fixed bug that in how the blocks change shape to prevent odd cases where it could grow instead of shrink at around 50%

-Fixed Guild Quest reset timer showing the wrong reset time

-Added a cap to Demo's explosion radius

-Increased Chain Reaction skill from 5% to 10% at max level