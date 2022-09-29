-Fixed laser getting stuck on a block without client picking new laser target
-Notifications no longer break the UI menu
-Can now right click the UI menu holder(cog wheel) to keep it open
-Added ability to lock Gear in your inventory or equipped items(Control+LeftClick)
-Fixed Volume sliders not loading properly
-Fixed Music player shuffle button not ordering list back to default when disabled
-Fixed BC Shop to display the cost of the Buff
-Increased size of the Party UI name field
-Changed Party UI Location to just the depth
-Can now right click on your active skills on the skill bar to enable auto cast
-Ability Hotkeys no longer activate when chatting
-Added Talent Block Waterfall
-Once a Block progress goal is complete blocks will trickle down to the next incomplete rarity and increases by 1 for each rarity complete
-Bonus is then multiplied by Talent level(ex. Waterfall Talent Lvl 1 would convert 1 Epic to 1 Rare or 2 Uncommon or 3 Common)
-Disabled Blocks from other tiers spawning in current tier
-Tier Progress Changes
-Increased Uncommon Req
-Increased Epic Req
-Decreased Rare Req
-Fixed Issue with buffs falling off before the buff was to expire
-Guild Quests no longer prevent saving if your on an old server
-Fixed bug that in how the blocks change shape to prevent odd cases where it could grow instead of shrink at around 50%
-Fixed Guild Quest reset timer showing the wrong reset time
-Added a cap to Demo's explosion radius
-Increased Chain Reaction skill from 5% to 10% at max level
Infinimine update for 29 September 2022
Infinimine Ver. 11
-Fixed laser getting stuck on a block without client picking new laser target
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update