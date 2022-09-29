 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 29 September 2022

Infinimine Ver. 11

Share · View all patches · Build 9621520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed laser getting stuck on a block without client picking new laser target
-Notifications no longer break the UI menu
-Can now right click the UI menu holder(cog wheel) to keep it open
-Added ability to lock Gear in your inventory or equipped items(Control+LeftClick)
-Fixed Volume sliders not loading properly
-Fixed Music player shuffle button not ordering list back to default when disabled
-Fixed BC Shop to display the cost of the Buff
-Increased size of the Party UI name field
-Changed Party UI Location to just the depth
-Can now right click on your active skills on the skill bar to enable auto cast
-Ability Hotkeys no longer activate when chatting
-Added Talent Block Waterfall
-Once a Block progress goal is complete blocks will trickle down to the next incomplete rarity and increases by 1 for each rarity complete
-Bonus is then multiplied by Talent level(ex. Waterfall Talent Lvl 1 would convert 1 Epic to 1 Rare or 2 Uncommon or 3 Common)
-Disabled Blocks from other tiers spawning in current tier
-Tier Progress Changes
-Increased Uncommon Req
-Increased Epic Req
-Decreased Rare Req
-Fixed Issue with buffs falling off before the buff was to expire
-Guild Quests no longer prevent saving if your on an old server
-Fixed bug that in how the blocks change shape to prevent odd cases where it could grow instead of shrink at around 50%
-Fixed Guild Quest reset timer showing the wrong reset time
-Added a cap to Demo's explosion radius
-Increased Chain Reaction skill from 5% to 10% at max level

Changed files in this update

