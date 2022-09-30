[Patch Note] Update on September 30th

Hello, I'd like to inform you about updates.
[Update]
- Add screen mode selection to options on the title screen
- Add 'Camera Focus, Camera Speed, Vibration' to the options on the title screen
- Add a status indication to the Stigma menu
- Mark the Mana at the location of the Seal Stone on the map if the Mana has not yet been recovered
- Add a function to open and close maps, items, skills, and production menus with 1 to 4 keys
- Remove some sections where loading occurs
- Lower mana consumption of general attacks
- Added help display when second resonance is Resonant Statue in Chapter 3
