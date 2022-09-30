 Skip to content

BLACK WITCHCRAFT update for 30 September 2022

[Patch Note] Update on September 30th

Share · View all patches · Build 9621192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, I'd like to inform you about updates.


[Update]

  • Add screen mode selection to options on the title screen
  • Add 'Camera Focus, Camera Speed, Vibration' to the options on the title screen
  • Add a status indication to the Stigma menu
  • Mark the Mana at the location of the Seal Stone on the map if the Mana has not yet been recovered
  • Add a function to open and close maps, items, skills, and production menus with 1 to 4 keys
  • Remove some sections where loading occurs
  • Lower mana consumption of general attacks
  • Added help display when second resonance is Resonant Statue in Chapter 3

