Zofia update for 29 September 2022

Patch Notes for Sept 29th

Patch Notes for Sept 29th · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some quick updates for the main game of Zofia.

Changes/Fixes:

  • Selecting the save slot should now show if you have a local co-op player, and their overall level
  • Inventory should now highlight weapons/armor you have equipped
  • You can now correctly drop items again
  • Fixed an issue where if you wore a 'ghost jacket' as a female character, it would be fitted incorrectly
  • Fixed an armor description that was missing

Additions:

  • In-game Escape Menu now has an options menu
  • You can now adjust the FOV in-game from the in-game options menu
  • You can now adjust the mouse sensitivity from the in-game options menu
  • You can now adjust gamepad sensitivity from the in-game options menu
  • Inventory now has tab functionality and can filter between all items/weapons/armor/stats
  • Added a more detailed 'Stat' page that shows more details on character levels, weapon stats, stamina usage, and armor defense bonuses
  • There are now some items to purchase in the stores
  • You can sell items to Morrison now
  • Added more examinable items to the HUB

