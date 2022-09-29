Patch Notes for Sept 29th

Some quick updates for the main game of Zofia.
Changes/Fixes:
- Selecting the save slot should now show if you have a local co-op player, and their overall level
- Inventory should now highlight weapons/armor you have equipped
- You can now correctly drop items again
- Fixed an issue where if you wore a 'ghost jacket' as a female character, it would be fitted incorrectly
- Fixed an armor description that was missing
Additions:
- In-game Escape Menu now has an options menu
- You can now adjust the FOV in-game from the in-game options menu
- You can now adjust the mouse sensitivity from the in-game options menu
- You can now adjust gamepad sensitivity from the in-game options menu
- Inventory now has tab functionality and can filter between all items/weapons/armor/stats
- Added a more detailed 'Stat' page that shows more details on character levels, weapon stats, stamina usage, and armor defense bonuses
- There are now some items to purchase in the stores
- You can sell items to Morrison now
- Added more examinable items to the HUB
Changed files in this update