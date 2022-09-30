The Booty-ful Update - Version 1.1.0

NEW GAME MODE: Gold Rush
- This update is all about the BOOTY! In Gold Rush, you have one goal: fill your chest with as much gold as possible within the time limit. Watch out though, because if your ship sinks by cannonballs or Death's Row, you can kiss a large chunk of your gold goodbye!
NEW ISLAND: The Crystal Geysers
- Wow, this island sure is booty-ful! The geysers at the bottom are your only way up, be sure to time your jumps right before they go back down!
NEW ISLAND: Mayan Ruins
- Sssssimply ssssspectacular! If you want to take control of this stage, you'll need to climb the giant Quetzalcoatl that guards the ruins. Watch out for those wing flaps!
NEW ISLAND: Desert Sphinx
- Going up? Well, you will be if you get caught in one of the desert's frequent sandstorms. These gusts will launch you (and any items) up to the top of the stage if touched. Watch out for flying Squidshots!
NEW ITEM: Cursed Gold
- Beware the Cursed Gold... place this item in your opponents chest to give them a stack of cursed gold. A team cannot win through the gold victory condition if there are any pieces of cursed gold in their chest, and they'll need to dig them out.
NEW ITEM: Throwing Axe
- I was trying to think of an axe joke for this, but I'm not very cleaver! You'll need to sharpen your skills with this new throwable item. It travels in an arc and is useful for taking out enemies above you. And crewmates rejoice, it can even cut the cannon wick!
GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS:
- There is a new trajectory arrow for throwable items, which is very useful to have with the new Throwing Axe. (Try holding down the button!)
- AI Improvements
- SFX tweaks and updates
- Various bug fixes
Changed files in this update