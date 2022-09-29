 Skip to content

Mini Mecum update for 29 September 2022

Mini Mecum Overhaul!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Over the past few months I've worked on redrawing pretty much every sprite in the game to fit a higher standard of quality, and it's finally done! For the next week, the project will be in a beta for the new content, but when it's ready, the game will go on sale with the new content!

To access, right click on the game - > properties - > type in "SuperMecumSecret" and select the new beta to see it

Changes:
-Fixed portal rendering to prevent launches into the sun
-Fixed an issue where some sprites would glitch between variations
-Updated Lighting across the game
-Improved the quality of glass
-Mecum'd the paintings
-Added foliage
-Improved performance in the museum
-Updated the soundtrack in a few areas
-added a new npc or two :)
-fixed an issue where trees wouldn't cull at the proper distance
-added save support for specific things.
-fixed an issue where the player couldn't interact with specific items
-fixed an issue where the player was short
-fixed an issue where portals would occasionally spit players out at a wrong angle
-fixed an issue where the soundtrack wasn't available for sale (it will be)
-fixed an issue where terrain textures blended ugly
-fixed a clipping issue with the waterfall
-improved drowning
-redrew every sprite in the game
-improved the pause screen to match scale

