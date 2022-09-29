Mini Mecum Overhaul!

Over the past few months I've worked on redrawing pretty much every sprite in the game to fit a higher standard of quality, and it's finally done! For the next week, the project will be in a beta for the new content, but when it's ready, the game will go on sale with the new content!
To access, right click on the game - > properties - > type in "SuperMecumSecret" and select the new beta to see it
Changes:
-Fixed portal rendering to prevent launches into the sun
-Fixed an issue where some sprites would glitch between variations
-Updated Lighting across the game
-Improved the quality of glass
-Mecum'd the paintings
-Added foliage
-Improved performance in the museum
-Updated the soundtrack in a few areas
-added a new npc or two :)
-fixed an issue where trees wouldn't cull at the proper distance
-added save support for specific things.
-fixed an issue where the player couldn't interact with specific items
-fixed an issue where the player was short
-fixed an issue where portals would occasionally spit players out at a wrong angle
-fixed an issue where the soundtrack wasn't available for sale (it will be)
-fixed an issue where terrain textures blended ugly
-fixed a clipping issue with the waterfall
-improved drowning
-redrew every sprite in the game
-improved the pause screen to match scale
Changed depots in supersecretbeta branch