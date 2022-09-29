Mini Mecum Overhaul!

Over the past few months I've worked on redrawing pretty much every sprite in the game to fit a higher standard of quality, and it's finally done! For the next week, the project will be in a beta for the new content, but when it's ready, the game will go on sale with the new content!

To access, right click on the game - > properties - > type in "SuperMecumSecret" and select the new beta to see it

Changes:

-Fixed portal rendering to prevent launches into the sun

-Fixed an issue where some sprites would glitch between variations

-Updated Lighting across the game

-Improved the quality of glass

-Mecum'd the paintings

-Added foliage

-Improved performance in the museum

-Updated the soundtrack in a few areas

-added a new npc or two :)

-fixed an issue where trees wouldn't cull at the proper distance

-added save support for specific things.

-fixed an issue where the player couldn't interact with specific items

-fixed an issue where the player was short

-fixed an issue where portals would occasionally spit players out at a wrong angle

-fixed an issue where the soundtrack wasn't available for sale (it will be)

-fixed an issue where terrain textures blended ugly

-fixed a clipping issue with the waterfall

-improved drowning

-redrew every sprite in the game

-improved the pause screen to match scale