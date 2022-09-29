Update 184: Luminance - Released!

Hello everyone,

Today, we’re happy to release alpha update 184 for War of Rights! The primary feature of the update is the big lighting revamp, titled “Luminance”, which was announced as part of the 160th anniversary of the battle of Antietam/Sharpsburg 2 weeks ago (click HERE to read it). The more accurate lighting that Luminance in itself brings to the table might seem like a relatively small step in increasing the visual fidelity of the game - a continuous process we’re committed to, but with the upgrade resulting in War of Rights entering the physically based rendering spectrum comes a much greater artistic freedom going forward (some of the assets that have already gained a great deal in their visuals from this in this update are: the sun throughout the time of day, internal space of structures and flags).

It is important to note that the Luminance upgrade comes at a technical cost; Starting over with the implementation of all of the textures within the game and thus also the materials of all assets within the game. Due to this, it is possible that a few textures/materials might not seem as refined as they used to be in their original form (thanks to many years of tweaking). It will be a gradual process to get to the same level of material refinement once again.

Added the Luminance overhaul to the game.

Fixed 4th Alabama Company B not being spawnable on East Woods skirmish area, Antietam.

Cleaned up the revolver aimpose animation.

Various corrections to the musket reload and turn animations.

Updated the fire particle.

Fixed up the A, B, C labeling of the Conquest capture points to adhere to a more natural match flow where possible.

Added a batch of Zouave (zoo zoo!) regiments to the customizer:

1st Louisiana

9th New York

114th Pennsylvania

Added a batch of non-Zouave regiments to the customizer:

33rd Virginia

14th Indiana

17th Michigan

Added navy-coloured trousers and Hardee hats to the 4th Pennsylvania dismounted cavalry in the customizer.

Added 14th Brooklyn and 12th New York State Militia drums.

Updated the Roulette barn model.

Changed the shaders of the battle flags of the game to support a more realistic bright, saturated silken sheen while also maintaining the ability to cast shadows upon the flag.

Improved the water shaders in the game.

Added the National flag of the 6th Alabama.

Added the 14th South Carolina National flag.

Added the 20th Georgia Regimental flag.

Fixed clipping on character heads.

Made the flames from the burning mumma farm cast shadows.

Enabled cornstalk billboard shadows at the high and very high graphical presets.

Updated several buildings to allow proper light bounce now supported thanks to Luminance.

Fixed several reload exploits.

Fixed the anti respawn spam mechanic.

War of Rights Luminance Sale - Now 50% Off!



In celebration of the release of the Luminance update, War of Rights is 50% off for the next week!

Should you wish to join the ranks on the field of battle you can purchase the game below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/424030/War_of_Rights/

That's all for now.

We look forward to be seeing you all in the servers, fresh recruits and hardened veterans alike!