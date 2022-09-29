New Crafting UI, Recipes System Improvements, and our first Contest Entries.

Hi folks,

Today's patch implements a brand new Crafting UI and some community-suggested changes and improvements. Furthermore, with the latest Recipes system improvements, the crafting interface will automatically use any mods you may have that add new recipes and seamlessly integrate them into the new Crafting UI, minimizing mod conflicts and extra integration steps.

You can read more on that in the patch notes below.

On a different note, we currently have two active community contests till Halloween. And each one got their first entry!

Let's have a look and show our encouragement and appreciation to our fellow players.

Modding Contest

Alex's mod adds over 50 new areas to the main map with custom stage and cover artworks, recreating some of the names of emblematic places on the island of Morrowind.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2866772943

YouTube Contest

Indieplaysob's videos series will give you an excellent introduction to how you can easily create your own mods for Erannorth Chronicles.

_As a reminder, for your entry to be valid, you must submit its link in the #moddingcontest channel of our Discord. You can read more details about our two community contests in the #modding_contest channel or the link above. I am looking forward to seeing more of your entries!

Patch Notes - 29/09 # 1.044.7

New Crafting UI & Recipe System Extensions

Added a new Crafting UI accessible from the overworld map and the outdoor activities button (the campfire button above EoT). Opening the Crafting UI from certain facilities like Alchemy Labs or Workshops gives access to additional recipes.

Crafting recipes in the UI are now populated automatically and seamlessly from all your available RecipesDB files (DLCs, Mods, etc.).

There is a field where you can search for recipes or expertise, i.e., philtre of death, copper, alchemy, etc., and a button to clear the active filter.

There is also a button to filter only the currently craftable items.

Recipes of cards without Expertise requirement appear after the player is at least [Tier x 2] Level.

RecipesDB entries can use the option Special:Facility/Card/Perk to require a facility (i.e., Alchemy Lab) or a card (i.e., Smelter), or a perk (i.e., Outdoors Specialist).

Special fields in Recipes can also support 2 or 3 requirements separated by or/and. Ie. Special:Alchemy Lab and Path of Enlightenment, both conditions must be true, Special:Workshop or Smelter, either condition must be true, etc.

Added support for 1 ingredient recipes, ie. Recipe:Linen+*=Bandage

Recipes without the CRAFT prefix are automatically excluded as they are usually intended to be produced by cards.

Updated all the properties and related events to use the new Crafting system.

Tweaked all the existing recipes to use the new Crafting system better.

Added a couple more raw materials for crafting ingredients.

Added a couple more recipes, mainly for Invention & Alchemy.

Added a new Workshop upgrade in Oggurnvald Keep, Ravensburg Manor, Holrgardr Fort & Fort Aghdab. Characters with Invention can use this new facility to create Clockworks.

Misc Changes

RULE CHANGE: Recurring effect rule changed to: "If this card is still in your Hand after your next Draw step, play a free copy." (instead of before). In practice, recurring card buffs like defend, resist, amplify, etc., will be retained right after entering a new node, not only during enemy turns.

In Card Options: Upgrade button is automatically disabled if the card can't be upgraded.

Tweaked various UI elements for better consistency across the board.

In Character Creation: added a star icon in the backgrounds recommended for new players.

Bugfixes