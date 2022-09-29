Hotfixes 1.0.2

There is a new update up with some fixes.

Changelog:

Fixed an issue with the maglev tram where the camera started spinning after leaving the seat

Fixed a note in the substation that couldn't be picked up when the game was in French

Fixed "Load last autosave" text appearing too big in certain languages

Fixed being able to walk on [spoiler]Diogenes' pot[/spoiler] to the other side of the wall in the harbour.

Unfortunately saving the game right now does not return you to the last spot you were in, but the last puzzle you solved. I know many people want to spawn in the exact spot they saved and I am working on it. This should be added in the next update.

Join our discord if you get stuck on a puzzle or want to report a bug:

https://discord.gg/PAUrEK64