Patch 1.13g - Bug Fixes

North Kiglean
- Fixed an issue related to cancelling and restarting the minigame: the trash count would go up even though you hadn't validated a trashcan, which was allowing a trash count to be over 4 resulting in a soft lock
- When exiting the game zone while you still have to zap trash, you will now be teleported back in front of the trashcan to avoid clipping through geometry
- Moved collisions around each trashcan during Kiglean minigame to avoid going out of bounds
- Added a failsafe for players who had a corrupted save file due to soft lock
West
- Moved a trigger that was to the left of the shortcut to North: this was allowing the player to warp to North while they were walking along the wooden fence on the left of the shortcut hole (this could allow you to warp to North when you were playing Kiglean's minigame in West)
- During Kidive mini game in west you could talk to 2 kibblins that were waiting around the area, resulting in a soft lock - resolved
General
- Added a failsafe in case the game fails to connect to Steamworks. It was triggering issues with lightbulb collection and other logic in game linked to the achievements making the game unplayable in some instances
- Fixed an issue with KB&M controls where the riddle validation dialogue was not able to validate if you used only the mouse to input the answer
Changed files in this update