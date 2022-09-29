SCP-106 Soft Rework

Hello everyone.

We’ve made the Patreon post regarding SCP-106's ‘soft rework’ public! The post showcases upcoming changes to SCP-106 in the 12.0 ‘Mimicry’ update.

Not included in the Patreon post are the changes being made to SCP-106’s Pocket Dimension. All items that have been dropped in the Pocket Dimension will have a chance of randomly respawning back in the Facility. The chances of the items respawning in the Facility are based on its rarity. For example, items such as Medkits have a smaller chance of respawning, compared to the Micro H.I.D. Further information will be revealed in the future.

Patreon supporters get exclusive access to future posts, as well as other benefits. Join our Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/HubertMoszka

Introduction

SCP-106 has received large changes to most of its abilities. The playstyle is shifting to better compliment SCP:SL and, most importantly, to make it a more enjoyable character to play.

In 11.0, SCP-106 is the most inconsistent of its class for a variety of reasons. SCP-106 suffers from hitbox disparity. Until recent updates it had difficulty confirming kills, especially later in a round. This was due to the non-random nature of the pocket dimension. SCP-106 is also the only SCP that can be eliminated without taking any damage. Whilst prior patches have attempted to fix some of these issues, we’re now taking a more proactive approach to remedying some of these problems. Meanwhile, we’re focused making SCP-106 more intuitive and impactful.

Core changes, and Vigor

To start, one of the big changes made is that SCP-106 now has a resource meter, much like the human classes’ stamina mechanic. The _Health _and Hume Shield values shown here are accurate to our current round of internal testing. Our plan is to give SCP-106 250 Hume Shield and 2000 Health whilst also removing his bullet resistance; this makes him less impenetrable, which compliments his new abilities.



A new, spooky blue bar!

SCP-106 uses this resource, Vigor, to utilise his two new abilities — Stalk and Hunter’s Atlas.

Stalk

_Stalk _is a new movement mechanic added to SCP-106’s abilities. By default, _Stalking _is activated using the shift key, requiring at least 25% _Vigor _to sink into the floor. Whilst Stalking, SCP-106 is invulnerable and can move at an increased speed. _Vigor _is used to keep Stalking, draining at a rate of five _Vigor _per second. SCP-106 can choose to resurface at any time; playing an animation and sound effect (which is not included in the referenced videos). SCP-106 is also forcibly ejected from _Stalking _mode if its _Vigor _reaches zero.

_Stalking _is the only way for SCP-106 to regain Hume Shield, motivating players to ambush human targets, instead of the ‘bullet-shield’ gameplay currently favoured. The ‘ambush’ playstyle is counterbalanced by SCP-106 not being able to see all players. When SCP-106 attacks a player, he inflicts them with a ‘Traumatised’ status effect, which lasts four minutes. ‘Traumatised’ players can be seen whilst Stalking. Non-’Traumatised’ players can be seen by SCP-106 whilst it’s _Stalking _if they are injured. Players who have taken more damage can be seen from further away.

Hunter’s Atlas

The Hunter’s Atlas gives SCP-106 the ability to flank and retreat. This is a new ability, which also uses the _Vigor _resource. By pressing tab, SCP-106 can open a minimap, which shows rooms directly connected to his current location. This minimap expands as the _Vigor _bar fills, to a maximum of a five-room radius. Clicking on any room will drain the _Vigor _bar, with larger distances draining more Vigor, and SCP-106 will teleport to the chosen location, using the current portal-teleport animation.

Femur Breaker Removal

After careful consideration, the Femur Breaker will be removed in Version 12.0. This change has been made as the focus for this rework has been about removing inconsistency from SCP-106. Due to the Femur Breaker’s accessibility, many players dislike playing as SCP-106. In some games, it is activated early, and, in others, nobody attempts to make a sacrifice. It’s somewhat outside of the SCP-106 player’s control, as the SCP team can be unaware that the relevant keycard is in play.

There have been experiments with a system where multiple sacrifices are required to recontain SCP-106, with each sacrifice giving progressively powerful debuffs to SCP-106 However, this still retained the inconsistency and a lack of counterplay. The Femur Breaker may be added to a future version of the game after an extensive rework.

Entrance Zone Checkpoint Changes

Our Level Design team has taken interest in areas of the map that are considered ‘choke points’. These are places where a team can camp, forcing their enemies to bypass them if they want to go deeper in the Facility. The Entrance Zone Checkpoint has been identified as the biggest ‘choke point’. SCPs blocking the Entrance Checkpoint can deny Class-D and Scientists from escaping, whilst also hindering armed personnel from accessing the Facility. This is being addressed in two ways.

Firstly, the Entrance Zone layouts are being reworked to allow for two checkpoints. This prevents situations where more than three SCPs can co-ordinate to block human classes, forcing them to split their resources.

Secondly, the Checkpoint room has been reworked. This makes it more favourable for human classes. Some art renders are attached below. Nothing shown is the final product and is subject to change.









Here’s a brief video showcasing the changes. This video is taken from a build of the game where the room is a ‘grey-box’, meaning it has not been textured yet.



~Northwood Studios