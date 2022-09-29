September Update

-Added a new special enemy, the Hunter. The Hunter turns invisible while moving and hunts down players. Once he is close enough, he turns visible and starts attacking the players.

-Added some more detail and sound when killing goblins whit gore turned off so that players can more easily tell when a goblin is dead.

-Changed the spawning mechanics so that special enemies have a chance to spawn as long as there are enemies alive on the map.

-The game will now pause in single player games when you open the ESC menu.

-When a player dies in single player games, they now get 1 automatic revive.

-Goblin archers now have a chance to drop arrows.

-All spell books can now auto-fire by holding the attack button.

-Increased the damage, tick speed, and length of the incendiary grenade.

-Fixed healing when right-clicking on a healing item in your inventory so it now closes the inventory and starts the quick heal meter.

-Fixed sound being muted sometimes when changing scenes.

-Fixed the "Gore" and "Game Tips" toggles not working in the Options menu.