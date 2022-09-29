-Added a new special enemy, the Hunter. The Hunter turns invisible while moving and hunts down players. Once he is close enough, he turns visible and starts attacking the players.
-Added some more detail and sound when killing goblins whit gore turned off so that players can more easily tell when a goblin is dead.
-Changed the spawning mechanics so that special enemies have a chance to spawn as long as there are enemies alive on the map.
-The game will now pause in single player games when you open the ESC menu.
-When a player dies in single player games, they now get 1 automatic revive.
-Goblin archers now have a chance to drop arrows.
-All spell books can now auto-fire by holding the attack button.
-Increased the damage, tick speed, and length of the incendiary grenade.
-Fixed healing when right-clicking on a healing item in your inventory so it now closes the inventory and starts the quick heal meter.
-Fixed sound being muted sometimes when changing scenes.
-Fixed the "Gore" and "Game Tips" toggles not working in the Options menu.
Medieval Battlegrounds update for 29 September 2022
September Update
