Rocket League update for 11 October 2022

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.21

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.21

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Version: Rocket League v2.21
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 10/11/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

New Content

New Arena: The Block (Hoops)

  • The Block is now available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play

    • The Block will be available in Online Matches starting October 12
New Arena: Farmstead (Spooky)
  • Farmstead (Spooky) is available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
El Chapulín Colorado
  • The El Chapulín Colorado tab is now live in the Item Shop for a limited time
Esports Shop

  • All teams in the Esports Shop have new Home and Away kits

    • Kits are available for Dominus, Fennec, and Octane Car Bodies

  • North America (NA):

    • Complexity
    • Dignitas
    • FaZe Clan
    • FURIA
    • Ghost Gaming
    • G2 Esports
    • Luminosity
    • NRG
    • OpTic Gaming
    • Rogue
    • Spacestation Gaming
    • Version1

  • Europe (EU):

    • Endpoint
    • Evil Geniuses
    • Guild
    • Karmine Corp
    • Moist Esports
    • Oxygen Esports
    • Soniqs
    • Team BDS
    • Team Liquid
    • Team Vitality

  • Oceania (OCE):

    • KC Pioneers
    • PWR

  • South America (SAM):

    • Team Secret

  • Middle East/North Africa (MENA):

    • Team Falcons

Changes and Updates

Arenas - Ball Indicator

  • Updated the version of the “cage” ball indicator (which appears when the ball is on or close to a wall) on Sovereign Heights, Salty Shores (Night), Neo Tokyo (all versions), and Starbase ARC (all versions)

    • The cage ball indicator in these arenas matches the indicator already used in Champions Field

  • Modified the cage ball indicator on Champions Field (Day), and Salty Shores (Night)

    • The indicator now features a colored outer ring for improved visibility on these brighter Arenas
Arenas - Online Matches
  • Neo Tokyo has been re-added to Online Playlists

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug preventing bots from leaving the scoreboard when replaced by a human player

  • Changed the Ford Bronco Raptor back to the Merc hitbox

  • [Rumble] Fixed the targeting crosshair so it does not remain on screen during a Goal Replay

  • Fixed appearance of Painted Standard Boost exhaust

  • Fixed Portuguese localization for “Nice Demo” Quick Chat

  • Fixed appearance of notifications for players using a 4:3 or 5:4 aspect ratio resolution

  • Fixed a bug that granted Honda Civic Type R Wheels to players who do not own the Car Body

    • Any player who has the Wheels without owning the Car Body will keep them

  • [Nintendo Switch] Fixed appearance of Franko Fone: Inverted Wheels

  • [Knockout] Splitscreen players will no longer be kicked once the primary player/player 1 is eliminated from the match

  • [PlayStation] Players are now properly notified with an error message if they try to unblock a player on the in-game Friends List that is also blocked on the platform level

  • Fixed a visual bug in the Color Picker menu when both controller and keyboard and mouse are plugged in

Known Issues

For a complete list of Known Issues in Rocket League, go here!

Changed files in this update

