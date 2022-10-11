Rocket League Patch Notes v2.21



Version: Rocket League v2.21

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 10/11/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

The Block is now available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play

All teams in the Esports Shop have new Home and Away kits

Modified the cage ball indicator on Champions Field (Day), and Salty Shores (Night)

Updated the version of the “cage” ball indicator (which appears when the ball is on or close to a wall) on Sovereign Heights, Salty Shores (Night), Neo Tokyo (all versions), and Starbase ARC (all versions)

Fixed a bug preventing bots from leaving the scoreboard when replaced by a human player

Changed the Ford Bronco Raptor back to the Merc hitbox

[Rumble] Fixed the targeting crosshair so it does not remain on screen during a Goal Replay

Fixed appearance of Painted Standard Boost exhaust

Fixed Portuguese localization for “Nice Demo” Quick Chat

Fixed appearance of notifications for players using a 4:3 or 5:4 aspect ratio resolution

Fixed a bug that granted Honda Civic Type R Wheels to players who do not own the Car Body Any player who has the Wheels without owning the Car Body will keep them

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed appearance of Franko Fone: Inverted Wheels

[Knockout] Splitscreen players will no longer be kicked once the primary player/player 1 is eliminated from the match

[PlayStation] Players are now properly notified with an error message if they try to unblock a player on the in-game Friends List that is also blocked on the platform level