Rocket League Patch Notes v2.21

Version: Rocket League v2.21
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 10/11/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
New Content
New Arena: The Block (Hoops)
The Block is now available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
- The Block will be available in Online Matches starting October 12
New Arena: Farmstead (Spooky)
- Farmstead (Spooky) is available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
El Chapulín Colorado
- The El Chapulín Colorado tab is now live in the Item Shop for a limited time
Esports Shop
All teams in the Esports Shop have new Home and Away kits
- Kits are available for Dominus, Fennec, and Octane Car Bodies
North America (NA):
- Complexity
- Dignitas
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA
- Ghost Gaming
- G2 Esports
- Luminosity
- NRG
- OpTic Gaming
- Rogue
- Spacestation Gaming
- Version1
Europe (EU):
- Endpoint
- Evil Geniuses
- Guild
- Karmine Corp
- Moist Esports
- Oxygen Esports
- Soniqs
- Team BDS
- Team Liquid
- Team Vitality
Oceania (OCE):
- KC Pioneers
- PWR
South America (SAM):
- Team Secret
Middle East/North Africa (MENA):
- Team Falcons
Changes and Updates
Arenas - Ball Indicator
Updated the version of the “cage” ball indicator (which appears when the ball is on or close to a wall) on Sovereign Heights, Salty Shores (Night), Neo Tokyo (all versions), and Starbase ARC (all versions)
- The cage ball indicator in these arenas matches the indicator already used in Champions Field
Modified the cage ball indicator on Champions Field (Day), and Salty Shores (Night)
- The indicator now features a colored outer ring for improved visibility on these brighter Arenas
Arenas - Online Matches
- Neo Tokyo has been re-added to Online Playlists
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug preventing bots from leaving the scoreboard when replaced by a human player
Changed the Ford Bronco Raptor back to the Merc hitbox
[Rumble] Fixed the targeting crosshair so it does not remain on screen during a Goal Replay
Fixed appearance of Painted Standard Boost exhaust
Fixed Portuguese localization for “Nice Demo” Quick Chat
Fixed appearance of notifications for players using a 4:3 or 5:4 aspect ratio resolution
Fixed a bug that granted Honda Civic Type R Wheels to players who do not own the Car Body
- Any player who has the Wheels without owning the Car Body will keep them
[Nintendo Switch] Fixed appearance of Franko Fone: Inverted Wheels
[Knockout] Splitscreen players will no longer be kicked once the primary player/player 1 is eliminated from the match
[PlayStation] Players are now properly notified with an error message if they try to unblock a player on the in-game Friends List that is also blocked on the platform level
Fixed a visual bug in the Color Picker menu when both controller and keyboard and mouse are plugged in
Known Issues
For a complete list of Known Issues in Rocket League, go here!
