 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus update for 30 September 2022

Update 1.1.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9620499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fix for a background that wasn't displayed properly. Please feel free to contact if you have any issues. Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Lotus Reverie ~ First Nexus Content Depot 1227571
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie ~ First Nexus Windowsx86 Depot 1227572
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Mac OS X Depot 1227573
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Linux64 Depot 1227574
  • Loading history…
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Linux32 Depot 1227575
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link