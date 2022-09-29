 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 29 September 2022

Strike Skill Fixes

Fixed Savage Strike and Lacerating Strike dealing less damage than intended while Dual Wielding.

Fixed Arc Slash not receiving damage bonuses for Area Effects.

Thunderbolt - Mana Cost: 65 -> 70

