Strike Skill Fixes

Fixed Savage Strike and Lacerating Strike dealing less damage than intended while Dual Wielding.
Fixed Arc Slash not receiving damage bonuses for Area Effects.
Thunderbolt - Mana Cost: 65 -> 70
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed Savage Strike and Lacerating Strike dealing less damage than intended while Dual Wielding.
Fixed Arc Slash not receiving damage bonuses for Area Effects.
Thunderbolt - Mana Cost: 65 -> 70
Changed depots in alpha branch