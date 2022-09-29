 Skip to content

Run Prop, Run! update for 29 September 2022

V0.997 - Exploits fixes

Run Prop, Run! update for 29 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have seen many reports of people exploiting the maps and getting in places where they could not be caught. We tried to come up with many solution, which is to remove the Grapple skill completly since it brakes the game and it's not easy to repair.

We added some other things in there too, here's the complete list!

  • Removed Grappling Hook skill from the game
  • Improved maps to avoid exploits
  • Fixed some words in the Russian translation
  • Added a new Cyrillic font to fix some characters not showing on the screen
  • Updated networking code

Stay tuned for some new maps and content by the end of the year! ;)

Thank you for your support, it warms our heart <3

