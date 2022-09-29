V0.997 - Exploits fixes

Hello everyone!

We have seen many reports of people exploiting the maps and getting in places where they could not be caught. We tried to come up with many solution, which is to remove the Grapple skill completly since it brakes the game and it's not easy to repair.

We added some other things in there too, here's the complete list!

Removed Grappling Hook skill from the game

Improved maps to avoid exploits

Fixed some words in the Russian translation

Added a new Cyrillic font to fix some characters not showing on the screen

Updated networking code

Stay tuned for some new maps and content by the end of the year! ;)

Thank you for your support, it warms our heart <3