Witchy Life Story is OUT NOW!!!!

Live your best troublesome witch life in Witchy Life Story, out now on Steam!

We're celebrating our release with a 10% launch discount!

We just want to say another big THANK YOU to everyone who's followed us during development and playing our demo. Every like, comment and share meant the world to us over these past two years. For those of you who played the demo early on we've got some updates for you:

a new granny square outfit

she/he and "no pronoun" options

lips and lip colors

holding down "x" will rapidly go through the dialog in the game.* Very useful if you want to get through the demo content again quickly!

general bug and spelling fixes

the altar now saves its state!

*Known bug: sometimes causes the music to not load in, but it's not permanent and will load just fine the next time you go through a music transition.

If you enjoy Witchy Life Story, please leave a Steam review and send us your witch on social media! We hope you enjoy our game :)