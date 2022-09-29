 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

There Won't be Light update for 29 September 2022

There Won't be Light v0.1.6 - Major AI improvement/performance for high settings

Share · View all patches · Build 9620368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed AI being more aggressive than usual
  • Fixed AI being attracted by dead players
  • You can now hide in the darkness if the monster isn't too close
  • Major performance improvement when playing with high shadow quality

Changed files in this update

BHG Content Depot 1846941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link