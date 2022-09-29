- Fixed AI being more aggressive than usual
- Fixed AI being attracted by dead players
- You can now hide in the darkness if the monster isn't too close
- Major performance improvement when playing with high shadow quality
There Won't be Light update for 29 September 2022
There Won't be Light v0.1.6 - Major AI improvement/performance for high settings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
BHG Content Depot 1846941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update