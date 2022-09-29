 Skip to content

Office Run update for 29 September 2022

Update 1.16 + DLC announcement

Build 9620358

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow Office Runners!

I have big news for you today! New content is coming to the game soon! DLC Halloween Run will contain completely new environment with spooky atmosphere and new themed obstacles. Gameplay’s core will come from the base game’s Arcade mode with three difficulties and will introduce new cycle system with monsters hunting the player and partial backwards running.

With the upcoming DLC there is also new update for the base game released today. You can find the full list of changes from update 1.16 below:

  • Support for DLC Halloween Run
  • Added interactive tutorial – playable from Play Menu – How to Play
  • Now possible to hide HUD during gameplay
  • Several minor bugs fixed and improvements

