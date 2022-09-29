- Added some UI animaions
- Added possibility to zoom in/out pictures
- Fixed problem then .avi video files not displayed in local files
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 29 September 2022
2.0.25 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PLAY'A VR Video Player Content Depot 1114421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update