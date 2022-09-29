Changed Hitch Interaction Keys + Added Trains to maps + Fixes + Improvements

Changed Hitch Interaction to Q - E Key to avoid accedental unhitches

Changed rail rendering in map to be more effecient

LocoUI is now forced closed when entering a vehicle seat

Slight rebalance of Sellprices

Improved steam engine Steam effects when at slow speeds

Fixed Heavygoods selling point on the testworld

Fixed Hitches buging when attempting to link knuckle to a pin hitch

Color variations added back to the Crane

loco UI reordered to match 1-6 controls

-Warning- Ural Crane is undergoing rework may not work properly.