Changed Hitch Interaction to Q - E Key to avoid accedental unhitches
Changed rail rendering in map to be more effecient
LocoUI is now forced closed when entering a vehicle seat
Slight rebalance of Sellprices
Improved steam engine Steam effects when at slow speeds
Fixed Heavygoods selling point on the testworld
Fixed Hitches buging when attempting to link knuckle to a pin hitch
Color variations added back to the Crane
loco UI reordered to match 1-6 controls
-Warning- Ural Crane is undergoing rework may not work properly.
Loco - Shortline Operations update for 29 September 2022
Changed Hitch Interaction Keys + Added Trains to maps + Fixes + Improvements
