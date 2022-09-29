 Skip to content

Tonikk Tycoon update for 29 September 2022

Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9620116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed it so that whenever you buy a car, it spawns in front of the dealership (like it should have) as well as the car tycoon whenever you sell a car that you own it no longer bugs the ENTIRE GAME OUT

Changed files in this update

Depot 1941401
  • Loading history…
