I fixed it so that whenever you buy a car, it spawns in front of the dealership (like it should have) as well as the car tycoon whenever you sell a car that you own it no longer bugs the ENTIRE GAME OUT
Tonikk Tycoon update for 29 September 2022
Bug Fixes
