Update 0.21.0

Updates
- Updated player speech notification to appear centrally over the head of the golfer.
- Updated player shot aiming curve to be red when the shot hits an obstacle and green otherwise.
- Reduced impact of putting accuracy state as golfers were missing simple putts far too much.
- Updated some top bar icons.
Improvements
- Performance optimisation where terrain normal map was being generated a tall times even when height of terrain is not edited.
Fixes
- Fixed player aiming not taking power attribute into consideration.
- Fixed height lock state not being restored on load.
Changed files in this update