 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 29 September 2022

Update 0.21.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9620101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Updated player speech notification to appear centrally over the head of the golfer.
  • Updated player shot aiming curve to be red when the shot hits an obstacle and green otherwise.
  • Reduced impact of putting accuracy state as golfers were missing simple putts far too much.
  • Updated some top bar icons.

Improvements

  • Performance optimisation where terrain normal map was being generated a tall times even when height of terrain is not edited.

Fixes

  • Fixed player aiming not taking power attribute into consideration.
  • Fixed height lock state not being restored on load.

Changed files in this update

Golf Club Architect Playtest Content Depot 1772171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link