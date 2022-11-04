VZX Player v0.9.4 Released

Does this new release cause problems?

With every new release there is the risk for some hiccups. We have tried our best to test and have had a public beta, but there can always be something.

We would like to try to help you fix any issues. Please report issues in our discord server. In 95% of cases bugs affect others too. Using the review system to write a negative review to report bugs/crashes is not very good for you since it makes it difficult for us to get back to you - many people ignore Steam notifications.

What you can do right now about problems

Previous releases (including v0.9.3.1) is available in "betas" in the Steam settings for VZX Player so you can still run "what worked before" until we have been able to fix the problems in the new release.

About this version

This isn't a huge release in terms of actual features, but it's pretty huge under the hood, preparing for future releases.

New Feature: Auto Gain

Previously you had to have your music player on max volume for the visuals to work correctly. With auto gain enabled, the player will try to nudge the gain up all the time until reaching a set attenuation value. From our not-so-accurate manual "this feels good"-testing, -1.0 db seems to be a good attenuation value.

New Visual Pack: With one visual

What? Only one visual in a pack??

The pack is free for all, and a special "beta" pack. Reason for this is the visual is using our new graphics engine, so by using it you help out solidifying this pretty huge (in terms of code) new addition to the graphics backend.

This visual shouldn't be enabled by default, you have to explicitly enable it.

If everything works well, this visual will be added to the other free visuals in an upcoming release.

No more Watermark

You no longer have to buy DLC to get rid of the watermark. It doesn't exist!

DLC improvements

Smooth spectrum dark's colors can now be customized

Bug fixes

A crash in the audio receiving code has been fixed.

A crash in the price updater which occurred when having no internet connection )or flaky DNS resolving capability) might have been fixed.

Config and playlist files are now versioned

In %APPDATA%\vovoid\vzx_store_player you find the config files. These are in JSON. This version will read old files to the best of its ability but save new ones with the version number. This means that if you go back to older versions (which don't have features like auto gain etc), you will also go back to the settings you had then. The reason for this is there is a crash (null pointer exception) in previous versions if there are references to non-existent packs in the playlist json, so we decided to also add version numbers to other config files. The tweak files are the same however, a visual rarely loses options.

Thanks to beta testers

We saw almost 4% of users during one week helping out with testing. Thank you!