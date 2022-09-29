Devblog 27

This week's update is unfortunately not that exciting. I spent a large portion of the week testing the game, and I worked on some features that are not quite ready yet. But my aim is to release an update every week, and I’m excited to share the things I did manage to finish.

Balance change

Due to the changes I've made to the menu system last week, the ability to grow your restaurant's profit has become very important. However, There were some big balancing issues that made this very hard.

The issue was that staff salaries were high, and as your restaurant grew, the salaries would increase very quickly. The effect of this was that the restaurant's income would go up, but the profit would stay the same or decrease.

This update contains some balance changes to fight this issue. I have significantly reduced staff salaries, and reduced the food prices to compensate for this. The profits should now scale a lot better. I also rebalanced the research tree.

Ingredient ordering change

I made a small but important tweak to the ingredient system. You now don’t have to pay for ingredients that don’t fit in storage. I think that the ingredient management system is flawed, and punishing the player for not managing ingredients properly feels a bit unfair. I hope that I can improve the ingredient system in the future, and make it a bit more challenging again.

Small Changes