 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 29 September 2022

The International 2022 Talent and Qualifier Team Stickers (ClientVersion 5459)

Share · View all patches · Build 9619954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The Last Chance Qualifiers are less than two weeks away and with it the final teams will qualify to The International 2022.

Today's update brings us the Team and Player Stickers for all 6 Regional Qualifier winners as well as the 12 teams that will be competing in the LCQ. Find your favorite players and team stickers in 4 different qualities (Basic, Glitter, Holo, Gold) by opening Sticker Capsules or searching the Marketplace for the ones you need, and stick them to your heroes to show them off during your games or your sticker collection to display in your profile and earn some Battle Points.

For those of you that want to support your favorite team, The Supporter's Club Fan Bundles are also available now. Get your favorite team's Sprays, Voice Lines, Emoticons and Wallpapers by purchasing their Bronze, Silver and Gold packs.

Finally, the update introduces the list of talent participating in The International 2022. With well over 150 talent across the English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese languages, we hope you'll be watching the best teams in the world commentated by the best analysts and casters, no matter which language you choose.

Each of the five primary languages will also feature a Talent capsule featuring a limited collection of talent stickers. Just like Player and Team sticker, you can place these on your Collection or a Hero, but additionally, if you place a Holo or Gold sticker of your favorite caster, you will permanently gain access to their unique TI2022 voice line. Find more information on Talent and their stickers in the Talent Page of The International 2022 Battle Pass.

As with previous stickers and fan bundles, 50% of the revenue from stickers will go distributed among the teams or talent involved in each Capsule or Bundle.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, English, French, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Bulgarian, Hungarian, Italian, Greek, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Exile Unveiled
  • New Economy Item: ODPixel Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: English Language Autograph Capsule - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: yamich Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DM Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: RAMZES666 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xakoda Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: gpk~ Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BOOM Esports, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BOOM Esports, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - PSG.LGD, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Evil Geniuses, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Evil Geniuses, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Fnatic, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Fnatic, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Aster, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Aster, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: OG Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: OG Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: OG Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - OG, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - OG, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: OG Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Gaimin Gladiators, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Gaimin Gladiators, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Spirit, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Spirit, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: old eLeVeN Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Paparazi灬 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Pyw Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Dy Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: lou Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - beastcoast, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - beastcoast, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Tundra Esports, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Tundra Esports, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Thunder Awaken, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Thunder Awaken, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: TSM FTX Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: TSM FTX Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: TSM FTX Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - TSM FTX, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - TSM FTX, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: TSM FTX Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Secret, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Secret, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Entity Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Entity Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Entity Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Entity, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Entity, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Soniqs Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Soniqs Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Soniqs Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Soniqs, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Soniqs, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Soniqs Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Hokori Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Talon Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Entity Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Secret Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tempest Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: T1 Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Polaris Esports Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: nouns Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: MSS Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fata Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: LESLÃO Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Yawar Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Quinn Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Yves Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sam Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Davai Lama Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Alex Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Leostyle- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Affliction Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Michael Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Frank- / 大花 FEeDeR Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Parker Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: slad1n- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Kotarō^ZS Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Catyu Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sebas Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DrakenN Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Thiolicor Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gard1ck Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 4nalog <01 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vitaly Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lumière Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: iNsania Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: MATUMBAMAN Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: zai Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Boxi Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: m1CKe Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Resolut1on Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Puppey Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: W_Zayac Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nisha Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Crystallis Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Stormstormer Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fishman Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tobi Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Kataomi` Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Pure Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: No[o]ne- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: laise Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Solo Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: V-Tune Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: swedenstrong Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: xNova Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Chalice Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Somnus Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: kaka Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ghost Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xm Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Yang Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: b a b Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Frisk Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Erika Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Topson Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xepher Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Whitemon Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Kuku Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: ana Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lelouch- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xavius Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Force Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: eyyou Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Natsumi- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: kpii Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Hyde- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Q Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mikoto Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 23savage Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Larl Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SoNNeikO Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: RodjER Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Daxak Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Noticed Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: ZFreek Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Moo Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Costabile Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Husky Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gunnar Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 412758827 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Logo Capsule Regional Winners - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Logo Capsule Regionals 2nd Place - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Logo Capsule Regionals 3rd Place - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Player Autograph Capsule Regional Winners - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Player Autograph Capsule Regionals 2nd Place - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Player Autograph Capsule Regionals 3rd Place - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Alone Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 78 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ams Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: bbc Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Dove Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: FreeAgain Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Inflame Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: LavenderAA Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: M4 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ma_Shall Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Helinli Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SanSheng Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sccc丶 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sdn~ Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Yuno Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: ZSMJ Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 璨璨C.C. Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 风追忆 (wind) Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Cap Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Eosin Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ephey Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Jenkins Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fogged Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: johnxfire Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lacoste Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: lizZard Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lyrical Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: MLPDotA Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PTP Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Purge Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Pyrion Flax Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sheepsticked Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sheever Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SirActionSlacks Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: skrff Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SUNSfan Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SVG Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: syndereN Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: TeaGuvnor Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: trent Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tsunami Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Weppas Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tokki Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Jin Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Aedrons Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Arjarath Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: AYALA Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: dirmaoURSO Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Flerya Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: guipepe Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Haon Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Kaxanga Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lil_kin6 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Manulli Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Melo Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PDS Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Rayuur Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Refresh Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SHERLOCK Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tay Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Warss Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 4ce Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Adekvat Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: ARS-ART Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Bafik Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Belony` Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: CrystalMay Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Droog Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: EiriteL Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lww Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Goblak Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: GodHunt Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Inmateoo Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: JAM Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: JotM Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: KingR Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: nongrata Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PGG Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: STORM Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: XBOCT Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Zloba Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Avo+ Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Blue Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Cutipo Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Er-Kratos Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Flapjack Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Giulio Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Imperius Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Maverick Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: MiHawk Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mr.Choco Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ndree Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Necca Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nela Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nois Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Phillip Chu Joy Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: RoD Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tainim Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: TaO- Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Teehee Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: JG 4:13 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Break Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fear Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: KillerPigeon Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nomad Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Moxxi Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gareth Bateson Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Danog Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SeekNStrike Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: NatTea Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ares Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wagamama Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Snare Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Basskip Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: T-Panda Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Poptart Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: pieliedie Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Khezu Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: LanigirO Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: sQreen Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Zais Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DD Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mila Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tom Amot Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: gexsun Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sheyl Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: CyberStepan Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PETUSHARA Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: blowyourbrain Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 633 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: UnderShock Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: finargot Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: etokoval Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Maelstorm Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ainkrad Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 1ceN1ce Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vladislav Ivachshenko Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Neverland Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: stubborn Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: VladYaR Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wayns Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: ArsZeeqq Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Shachlo Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: sojj Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Chilling Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Pawpaw Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DonCookie Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Lucky Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tio Inka Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DoRaYaKi Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: NoEscape Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: D1smar Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: RedMonster Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Karmilion Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vadare Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Cara Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Majito Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Hao Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mu Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 谢彬DD Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Zhou Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: ZippO宝哥 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: LongDD Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 小刘666 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 820 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: YammerS Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Luna Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 杰出哥 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: BurNIng Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ero Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sylar Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: YYF Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 圣子华炼 Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DC Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Patty Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Balones Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Luhl Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Puba Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mun Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Jasam Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Bego Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PoochPop_TV Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Larinsana Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Midnight Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PeterPPA Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Arms Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Spanish Language Autograph Capsule - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Russian Language Autograph Capsule - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Chinese Language Autograph Capsule - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Portuguese Language Autograph Capsule - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: nouns Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: nouns Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: nouns Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - nouns, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - nouns, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Talon Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Talon Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Talon Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Talon, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Talon, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wildcard Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Wildcard Gaming, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Wildcard Gaming, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Natus Vincere Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Natus Vincere, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Natus Vincere, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Vici Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vici Gaming, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Vici Gaming, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Virtus.pro Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Virtus.pro, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Virtus.pro, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xtreme Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Xtreme Gaming, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Xtreme Gaming, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: T1 Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: T1 Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: T1 Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - T1, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - T1, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Polaris Esports Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Polaris Esports Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Polaris Esports, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Polaris Esports, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BetBoom Team, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - BetBoom Team, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Lumai Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fluke Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Godz Talent Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Infamous Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Infamous Gaming, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Infamous Gaming, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Royal Never Give Up, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Royal Never Give Up, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Liquid Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Liquid, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Team Liquid, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Hokori Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Hokori Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Hokori Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Hokori, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Hokori, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Tempest Bronze Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tempest Bronze to Silver Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tempest Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Tempest, Season 6, #1
  • New Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Tempest, Season 6, #2
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Silver to Gold Tier Support - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Talon Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: BetBoom Team Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Soniqs Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Royal Never Give Up Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Hokori Card Pack - The International 2022
  • New Economy Item: Entity Card Pack - The International 2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_StickerCapsuleTypeGroupLabel_Team: Team StickersTeam
  • DOTA_StickerCapsuleTypeGroupLabel_Talent: Talent StickersTalent
  • DOTA_StickerCollection_NoStickersForTeam: You have no <i>{g:dota_team_name:sticker_tray_team_id}</i> stickers. Find some on the <b><a href=\"event:DOTAStickerCollectionBuyStickers()\">marketplace</a></b> or purchase a <b><a href=\"event:DOTAShowStickerStorePage()\">sticker capsule</a></b> for a chance to find one.You have no <i>{g:dota_team_name:sticker_tray_team_id}</i> stickers. Find some on the <b><a href=\"event:DOTAStickerCollectionBuyStickers()\">marketplace</a></b> or purchase a <b><a href=\"event:DOTAStickerCollectionGoToStoreForPage()\">sticker capsule</a></b> for a chance to find one.
  • DOTA_StickerHero_Description: Feel like a pro. Show off you stickers and support for your favorite pro teams and players.Show off your stickers and support for your favorite pro teams, players, and broadcast talent.
  • DOTA_StickerSplash_StickerCollection_Desc: Place stickers into your collection to complete rows. Completing rows of stickers gives Battlepass Points.Place stickers into your collection to complete rows. Completing rows of stickers gives Battlepass Points while the Battlepass is active.
  • DOTA_StickerCollections_Rewards: • complete <b>1</b> row = <b>1000</b>BP<br>• complete <b>5</b> rows = <b>3000</b>BP<br>• complete <b>10</b> rows = <b>5000</b>BP<br>• complete <b>30</b> rows = <b>7000</b>BP<br>• Complete <b>1</b> row = <b>1000</b>BP<br>• Complete <b>5</b> rows = <b>3000</b>BP<br>• Complete <b>10</b> rows = <b>5000</b>BP<br>• Complete <b>30</b> rows = <b>7000</b>BP<br>
  • DOTA_BattlePassLog_FantasyReward: Fantasy Reward
  • DOTA_Fantasy_International: The International
  • DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub5Text5_Period_TI_compendium: Every level players will receive Battle Pass points. Every 4th level, they gain bonus Battle Pass points.
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_TalentBlockTitle: Voice line
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_TalentVoiceLineUngranted: <b>Obtain a Gold or Holo Sticker</b><br/>Obtain and place a gold or holo sticker on a Collection row or hero to unlock.
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_TalentVoiceLineUnplaced: <b>Place your Gold or Holo Sticker</b><br/>Place your gold or holo sticker on a Collection row or hero to unlock.
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_TalentVoiceLineGranted: <b>Unlocked!</b><br/><a href=\"event:DOTAShowSettingsPopupChatWheelPage()\">Customize chat wheel</a>
  • DOTA_StickerCapsuleTypeGroupLabel_Owned: Owned ({d:owned_capsules})
  • DOTA_StickerCapsuleTypeGroupLabel_Featured: Featured
  • DOTA_StickerStash_TeamHeader_Talent: Talent
  • DOTA_StickerSplash_TalentStickerExplanation: Buy stickers to support your favorite broadcast talent.
  • DOTA_StickerSplash_TalentStickerSalesDescription: 50% of sticker capsule sales are distributed evenly to all talent included in the sticker capsule.
  • DOTA_StickerStore_TalentStickersLabel: Talent Stickers
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_NewStickers_Subtitle: The International 2022 Stickers
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_NewStickers_Title: New Team and Talent Stickers
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_NewStickers_Description: Stickers for <b>broadcast talent</b> and the top three regional <b>teams</b> are now available to collect.
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_NewStickers_ActionLabel: See New Stickers
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_NewStickers_AboutStickers: About Stickers
  • DOTA_StickerStore_NoCapsules: You don't own any sticker capsules yet.
  • DOTA_StickerCollections_Tutorial10: You can mark a row as your favorite by clicking the star in the upper left corner of a row. Marking a row as your favorite will display it on your profile. If you no longer want that row as your favorite, you can select another row to favorite or click the star again to un-favorite a row.
  • DOTA_StickerCollections_TalentPageName: Talent
  • DOTA_Sticker_RowPicker_Choose: Choose a Team or Talent for Your Row
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_zh: Chinese Language Talent Lines - TI 2022
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_zh_desc: Exclusive voice lines available from sticking holo or gold talent stickers
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_en: English Language Talent Lines - TI 2022
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_en_desc: Exclusive voice lines available from sticking holo or gold talent stickers
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_ru: Russian Language Talent Lines - TI 2022
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_ru_desc: Exclusive voice lines available from sticking holo or gold talent stickers
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_pt: Portuguese Language Talent Lines - TI 2022
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_pt_desc: Exclusive voice lines available from sticking holo or gold talent stickers
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_es: Spanish Language Talent Lines - TI 2022
  • DOTA_stickers_voice_lines_season_6_es_desc: Exclusive voice lines available from sticking holo or gold talent stickers

Abilities

  • Divided We Stand: Changed ability cooldown from 18/16/14 to empty value
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/0 with value of -60
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/value with value of -60
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/movement_slow/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_damage/value with value of 120
  • Divided We Stand: Removed attribute AbilityValues/tooltip_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_damage/value with value of 120
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_damage/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/value with value of 0
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityManaCost/special_bonus_shard with value of +75
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/value with value of 18 16 14
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCooldown/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_radius/value with value of 300
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_radius/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_movespeed/value with value of 900
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_movespeed/RequiresShard with value of 1
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_slow_duration/value with value of 3
  • Divided We Stand: Added new attribute AbilityValues/fling_slow_duration/RequiresShard with value of 1

Items

  • Refresher Orb: Changed ability shared cooldown from refresher to empty value
  • Refresher Shard: Changed ability shared cooldown from refresher to empty value

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 2 Depot 381451
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 3 Depot 381452
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 4 Depot 381453
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link