The International 2022 Talent and Qualifier Team Stickers (ClientVersion 5459)



The Last Chance Qualifiers are less than two weeks away and with it the final teams will qualify to The International 2022.

Today's update brings us the Team and Player Stickers for all 6 Regional Qualifier winners as well as the 12 teams that will be competing in the LCQ. Find your favorite players and team stickers in 4 different qualities (Basic, Glitter, Holo, Gold) by opening Sticker Capsules or searching the Marketplace for the ones you need, and stick them to your heroes to show them off during your games or your sticker collection to display in your profile and earn some Battle Points.

For those of you that want to support your favorite team, The Supporter's Club Fan Bundles are also available now. Get your favorite team's Sprays, Voice Lines, Emoticons and Wallpapers by purchasing their Bronze, Silver and Gold packs.

Finally, the update introduces the list of talent participating in The International 2022. With well over 150 talent across the English, Chinese, Russian, Spanish and Portuguese languages, we hope you'll be watching the best teams in the world commentated by the best analysts and casters, no matter which language you choose.

Each of the five primary languages will also feature a Talent capsule featuring a limited collection of talent stickers. Just like Player and Team sticker, you can place these on your Collection or a Hero, but additionally, if you place a Holo or Gold sticker of your favorite caster, you will permanently gain access to their unique TI2022 voice line. Find more information on Talent and their stickers in the Talent Page of The International 2022 Battle Pass.

As with previous stickers and fan bundles, 50% of the revenue from stickers will go distributed among the teams or talent involved in each Capsule or Bundle.