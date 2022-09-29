 Skip to content

Light Bringer update for 29 September 2022

Update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Newly added Diary in the menu, where it is possible to recall important information about the game. More content in Diary will come soon, so stay tuned!

Bring the light into the world of Ifeon!

