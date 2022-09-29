Update 1.0.2

Newly added Diary in the menu, where it is possible to recall important information about the game. More content in Diary will come soon, so stay tuned!
Bring the light into the world of Ifeon!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Newly added Diary in the menu, where it is possible to recall important information about the game. More content in Diary will come soon, so stay tuned!
Bring the light into the world of Ifeon!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update