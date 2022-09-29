 Skip to content

刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 29 September 2022

Engraved War: Frozen Sword RE" September 30 update log

Build 9619745

Good evening, all warriors!

Current version number Ver. 1.0.3

  1. Fix the problem that you can't stand on top of the basin in the first level (you can take the treasure chest key now. Take off)
  2. Fix the male protagonist short sword can not use the problem
  3. fix the pirate peninsula castle occupation back to the prologue of the problem, while after the player proposed to join the lower right corner of the reincarnation of the magic crystals, you can go back to the first level to get the treasure chest of the baby (forced meat pigeon), as to how to play out the fancy you see for yourselves.

The next time to fix the bug is estimated to 10.1
I try to ensure that there are no major problems
A person to develop more sorry ah friends ~!

