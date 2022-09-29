Halloween Event: Free Outfit, Pet System & More!

Trick or treat?

Here at DEVOUR, we're celebrating spooky season with our yearly Halloween Event, which will run from September 29th at 10AM PDT to November 1st at 10AM PDT as part of Steam's Scream Fest. Read on for further details of what to expect. In this update, we're also thrilled to bring you a brand new pets system, new outfits, and lots more!

Cultist Robe

For the duration of the Halloween Event, you can unlock this incredible, unique Cultist robe for free by beating any map on Hard or Nightmare difficulty while playing as the Cultist. The robe will also be available to purchase after the Halloween event has ended.

Pumpkin Robe

To unlock this unique cosmetic, you'll have to find 40 creepy Halloween pumpkins hidden across all 4 maps. If you already own the robe from last year's event, you'll need to collect the 10 pumpkins from The Town map to retain ownership of it. This is because the pumpkin robe is now linked to a new Steam achievement. Once unlocked, you'll still be able to wear the robe after the Halloween event has ended, because at DEVOUR we firmly believe in celebrating Halloween all year round!

EXP Boost

We know that a lot of you will want to play DEVOUR over the Halloween period, so we're enabling a 1.5x EXP boost for the duration of the Halloween Event!

Pets

If Azazel has minions, why can't you? DEVOUR now has a pets system! You can now purchase your very own devoted follower to accompany you while you're banishing demons.









New Outfits

Introducing two brand spanking new outfits for April and Nathan:

Upcoming Map

As we detailed in our recent post, we are continuing to work on the next DEVOUR map, which is due for release next year. We'll publish a Steam post in November with a much more in depth look at what we've been working on so far. For now, check out a teaser of one of the major assets our amazing 3D artist has been working on recently:

.. & More!

With this update, we've introduced further Discord integration, so that when you're logged into Discord and playing DEVOUR, it will display which map you are playing. We've also introduced a gamepad mode for VR, a vote system for kicking players, and a player text chat mute option.

Full 3.2 Changelog

New pets system with various pets available to purchase

Adds limited edition unlockable Pumpkin Robe

Adds limited edition unlockable Cultist Robe: Root of Evil

Enables 1.5x EXP Boost for duration of the Halloween Event

New outfit for Nathan: Noseslider

New outfit for April: Down To Business

Discord integration (people can see which map you are playing)

New mode that allows players to use a gamepad in VR

Clients can also now call votes to kick players

Option to mute player text chat

Fixes for Vive cosmos not working correctly in VR

Finally, a huge thank you from the whole team for all the support we've received recently - it doesn't go unnoticed. Stay tuned.

Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME

Discord: https://discord.gg/q4tTa2Z