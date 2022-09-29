Halloween Event: Free Outfit, Pet System & More!

Trick or treat?
Here at DEVOUR, we're celebrating spooky season with our yearly Halloween Event, which will run from September 29th at 10AM PDT to November 1st at 10AM PDT as part of Steam's Scream Fest. Read on for further details of what to expect. In this update, we're also thrilled to bring you a brand new pets system, new outfits, and lots more!
Cultist Robe
For the duration of the Halloween Event, you can unlock this incredible, unique Cultist robe for free by beating any map on Hard or Nightmare difficulty while playing as the Cultist. The robe will also be available to purchase after the Halloween event has ended.
Pumpkin Robe
To unlock this unique cosmetic, you'll have to find 40 creepy Halloween pumpkins hidden across all 4 maps. If you already own the robe from last year's event, you'll need to collect the 10 pumpkins from The Town map to retain ownership of it. This is because the pumpkin robe is now linked to a new Steam achievement. Once unlocked, you'll still be able to wear the robe after the Halloween event has ended, because at DEVOUR we firmly believe in celebrating Halloween all year round!
EXP Boost
We know that a lot of you will want to play DEVOUR over the Halloween period, so we're enabling a 1.5x EXP boost for the duration of the Halloween Event!
Pets
If Azazel has minions, why can't you? DEVOUR now has a pets system! You can now purchase your very own devoted follower to accompany you while you're banishing demons.
New Outfits
Introducing two brand spanking new outfits for April and Nathan:
Upcoming Map
As we detailed in our recent post, we are continuing to work on the next DEVOUR map, which is due for release next year. We'll publish a Steam post in November with a much more in depth look at what we've been working on so far. For now, check out a teaser of one of the major assets our amazing 3D artist has been working on recently:
.. & More!
With this update, we've introduced further Discord integration, so that when you're logged into Discord and playing DEVOUR, it will display which map you are playing. We've also introduced a gamepad mode for VR, a vote system for kicking players, and a player text chat mute option.
Full 3.2 Changelog
- New pets system with various pets available to purchase
- Adds limited edition unlockable Pumpkin Robe
- Adds limited edition unlockable Cultist Robe: Root of Evil
- Enables 1.5x EXP Boost for duration of the Halloween Event
- New outfit for Nathan: Noseslider
- New outfit for April: Down To Business
- Discord integration (people can see which map you are playing)
- New mode that allows players to use a gamepad in VR
- Clients can also now call votes to kick players
- Option to mute player text chat
- Fixes for Vive cosmos not working correctly in VR
Finally, a huge thank you from the whole team for all the support we've received recently - it doesn't go unnoticed. Stay tuned.
Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME
Discord: https://discord.gg/q4tTa2Z
Changed files in this update