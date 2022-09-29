Build-A-Thon '22 Update: And the nominees are...

Drum roll please! 🥁

On the 17th and 18th of September, we asked the room builders from our community to build a tiny room within 48 hours. This means they were only allowed to use one single space on the grid of the in-game room editor. The theme they had to work with? Lost Artifact!

A grand total of twenty room builders participated in this Build-A-Thon. Out of the twenty rooms that got submitted, we have selected ten of our personal favorites for you to vote on. Please note that the following nominees are in random order. So without further ado, here are our ten nominees!

Congratulations to everyone who got nominated! There were a lot of really great entries, so the selection process definitely wasn't easy. We want to thank everyone who took the time to participate in this event. You all did an excellent job!

But wait, now what?

Now that we have ten nominees, it's up to all of you to select three winners! In order to vote for your favorites, we would like to ask all of you to rank each room via the Google Form found right here. The top three builders will win our illusive Mystery Pine Box. Voting ends on October 5 at 6PM CEST, so don't wait too long! We will officially announce the three winners during a livestream on October 6, so we hope to see you there!

♥ Pine team