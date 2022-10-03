Full Release [1.05.c] Update!

The release build is now available with all previous Beta fixes/updates, along with these changes:

ADDED

⦁ New firearms! Introducing the ND-2000 and NM46 (plus shock variant) smgs, AN74b and Eraser rifles, and the Model 23 Surplus pistol. Plus, a new line of Cryo-Gun weapons and an Acid Blaster at the Arena Blackmarket vendor!

⦁ Threw some holiday lights up in the Crackpot boss room to give the whole place just a friendlier vibe 🙂

FIXED

⦁ Hair was still showing through some background characters' hats, and in some cases, wasn't showing at all when it should (such as when wearing a radio headset or a headband).

⦁ A ramp ledge in the Base Jumping stage was allowing enemies to leap off the ramp and stand up on top of some scenery, where shooting them was very difficult.

⦁ The end credits for Story Campaign had a MERC Sniper whose hat loved to change color randomly.

⦁ A "do not teleport here" area blocker in the Crackpot boss room would make characters look like they're floating.

TWEAKED

⦁ Retiring a controller now only takes Right+Left Bumpers to be down when pressing Start. The Back button was getting intercepted by Steam during remote play, which prevents players from quitting.

⦁ You can also retire a joystick/controller by clicking on it in the Pause menu.