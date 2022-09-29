 Skip to content

Warlord: Britannia update for 29 September 2022

Update 2.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Legates,

This is a small patch which fixes a couple bugs introduced in the 2.1 update.

Update Log:

  • Added warning about quest and achievement locking in the cheats menu
  • Fixed workers getting frozen when no storage space is available
  • Fixed clear cut option resetting timber to max storage value
  • Fixed workers not prioritizing construction over harvest jobs
  • Changed help menu buttons as not to compete with the cheats menu default keybind, it is now [ and ] to change pages
  • Changed “no unit reqs.” cheat to also bypass accommodation requirement
  • Moved the version name/number to the lower-left corner of the main menu

