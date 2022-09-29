Update 2.11

Legates,
This is a small patch which fixes a couple bugs introduced in the 2.1 update.
Update Log:
- Added warning about quest and achievement locking in the cheats menu
- Fixed workers getting frozen when no storage space is available
- Fixed clear cut option resetting timber to max storage value
- Fixed workers not prioritizing construction over harvest jobs
- Changed help menu buttons as not to compete with the cheats menu default keybind, it is now [ and ] to change pages
- Changed “no unit reqs.” cheat to also bypass accommodation requirement
- Moved the version name/number to the lower-left corner of the main menu
Changed files in this update