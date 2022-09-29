World & Birds Update - v0.5.2.0

Hello Innkeepers!

We've just released a new major update for Travellers Rest!

This new update adds parrots, a world expansion, the first NPC, achievements, a new UI and more!

World Expansion

The new update adds two new beautiful maps, a river area south of the tavern, and a deep forest area worth visiting at night. We've also expanded the outside area of the tavern and made it prettier. To create these new maps, we have completely redone the old tiles.

First NPC and new Dialogue System

In this update, you'll be able to meet Crowly, a mysterious pet seller. This will be the first NPC you can have a conversation with.

New bird mechanic

Crowly will sell you eggs from which birds will hatch. You'll be able to put a bird in your dinning room, and it will make comments about your customers and your tavern, sometimes these comments will be good, sometimes bad. When it makes a positive comment, you can feed it a cookie, so it learns to be a nice bird and makes you gain reputation.

UI and Crops Overhaul

We have redesigned the UI, this redesign will allow us to solve the issues in cooperative mode. We plan to release a co-op fix in the next major update.

Crops have also been redrawn, and with them ends the graphics replacement we've been doing for the last year.

Crafting Queues

Crafters now have crafting queues!

Achievements

Many of you have asked us to add achievements, and they are here! We will add more achievements as we develop the game.

Change Log