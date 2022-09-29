World & Birds Update - v0.5.2.0

Hello Innkeepers!
We've just released a new major update for Travellers Rest!
This new update adds parrots, a world expansion, the first NPC, achievements, a new UI and more!
World Expansion
The new update adds two new beautiful maps, a river area south of the tavern, and a deep forest area worth visiting at night. We've also expanded the outside area of the tavern and made it prettier. To create these new maps, we have completely redone the old tiles.
First NPC and new Dialogue System
In this update, you'll be able to meet Crowly, a mysterious pet seller. This will be the first NPC you can have a conversation with.
New bird mechanic
Crowly will sell you eggs from which birds will hatch. You'll be able to put a bird in your dinning room, and it will make comments about your customers and your tavern, sometimes these comments will be good, sometimes bad. When it makes a positive comment, you can feed it a cookie, so it learns to be a nice bird and makes you gain reputation.
UI and Crops Overhaul
We have redesigned the UI, this redesign will allow us to solve the issues in cooperative mode. We plan to release a co-op fix in the next major update.
Crops have also been redrawn, and with them ends the graphics replacement we've been doing for the last year.
Crafting Queues
Crafters now have crafting queues!
Achievements
Many of you have asked us to add achievements, and they are here! We will add more achievements as we develop the game.
Change Log
- Two new exterior zones.
- The area outside the tavern is larger.
- The edges of the area outside the tavern have been decorated.
- New NPC (Pet Seller).
- New Dialogue System.
- Parrots! They'll increase your tavern reputation if you train them.
- Tile map overhaul. The terrain has been redrawn.
- Crafting queues!
- New UI.
- Crops redrawn with the new graphic style.
- 18 new achievements.
- Young trees are now removed with the spade.
- Some crops can now be harvested without the sickle.
- Some crops now occupy more than one tile.
- A new main menu has been created.
- The option to change language has been moved to the settings panel.
- The game now recognizes the system language when starting the game for the first time.
- We've added butterflies to the exterior zones.
- Unity3d has been updated to the latest patch.
- More minor fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update