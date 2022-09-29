New Update: Many Little Things, a Lot of Progress!

Sometimes, it's the small things that make the big difference. This is very true about this week's Learning Factory update! One new Building, some artwork updates, interface tweaks, building upgrades - it might not seem much, but it changes the game a great deal! Check out the list below to see what chaged, but even better: launch the game, see for yourself and let us know what you think! We're always waiting for you on Twitter, Discord and in the comment section below!

v0.13.90 Released!

New Building: Loyalty Splitter helps split cats with high loyalty from the rest (what a twist, huh!)

Artwork updated in all major comics, to match the game's new visual style (+1 new frame added to one of the comics)

5 new trade deals added to various tiers of Trade Guilds, including the ability to receive Splitters, Manipulators and Storages as a reward for trading

Added upgrades for Small and regular Cargo Zeppelins to increase flying speed

Added upgrade that doubles the rate of deals with Trade Guilds

Long Cat Manipulator is now an upgrade for regular Cat Manipulator

Research Tree slightly reworked

OPTIMIZATION! Warning upon updating items in some buildings and Zeppelins will disappear; this is a one-time thing though

Added an option to toggle goods uploading in the Docks

Added an option to toggle and sort recipes in crafting buildings

UI/UX fixes

Bug fixes

Bonus: Halloween cat outfits!

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here