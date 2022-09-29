Boats Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9619516 · Last edited 29 September 2022 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Now it's possible to sail in EQDRIVE.IO.

Three types of sea vehicles are available. Tug, yacht and boat.

We also published the demo of EQDRIVE.IO

Demo includes the Desert Dunes map and one offroad truck.

Realityocean Games