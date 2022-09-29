Boats Update

Now it's possible to sail in EQDRIVE.IO.
Three types of sea vehicles are available. Tug, yacht and boat.
We also published the demo of EQDRIVE.IO
Demo includes the Desert Dunes map and one offroad truck.
Realityocean Games
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Now it's possible to sail in EQDRIVE.IO.
Three types of sea vehicles are available. Tug, yacht and boat.
We also published the demo of EQDRIVE.IO
Demo includes the Desert Dunes map and one offroad truck.
Realityocean Games
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update