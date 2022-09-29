 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EQDRIVE.IO update for 29 September 2022

Boats Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9619516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now it's possible to sail in EQDRIVE.IO.
Three types of sea vehicles are available. Tug, yacht and boat.

We also published the demo of EQDRIVE.IO
Demo includes the Desert Dunes map and one offroad truck.

Realityocean Games

Changed files in this update

EQDRIVE.IO Content Depot 1658481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link