V0.4.0 - Wood Camp map, localization, and more

Hello everyone,

A new update is here! Dive into your worst nightmares by exploring an abandoned and haunted forest camp, and for the brave ones, with the new nightmare mode feature!

WOOD CAMP MAP

New map (unlockable at level 2)

LOCALIZATION

All texts are now localized

4 languages available for now : English, French, German, Spanish

Language automatically chosen at start

You can choose another language in the settings (only in main menu)

ENTITIES

Nightmare difficulty: the entity is now invisible (except by camera and video camera) when you are not detected

If entity is close, your character will produce a cold breath

Modified hitboxes to avoid entities loop with fences and bushes

Ritual relic trigger now work, even if the entity is already there

EQUIPMENTS / LOOTS

Deleted crowbar upgrade, which breaked lock doors (and refund 2000$ if bought)

30 seconds instead of 20 for the auto refill light stick skill

Default money at 100$ (server side)

Tweaked loots

FIXES

Fixed ritual relic issues when two players put a relic in the same slot at the same time

Fixed voice chat in main menu

Fixed Vsync issues

Fixed an issue with key binding after wait too long

Fixed some achievements ("Can't touch this" in particular)

Fixed disabling wrong wall in School

Fixed maps on School

Fixed some hitboxes

Fixed some textures

IMPROVEMENTS