Forsake update for 29 September 2022

V0.4.0 - Wood Camp map, localization, and more

Patchnotes

Hello everyone,
A new update is here! Dive into your worst nightmares by exploring an abandoned and haunted forest camp, and for the brave ones, with the new nightmare mode feature!
WOOD CAMP MAP

  • New map (unlockable at level 2)

LOCALIZATION

  • All texts are now localized
  • 4 languages available for now : English, French, German, Spanish
  • Language automatically chosen at start
  • You can choose another language in the settings (only in main menu)

ENTITIES

  • Nightmare difficulty: the entity is now invisible (except by camera and video camera) when you are not detected
  • If entity is close, your character will produce a cold breath
  • Modified hitboxes to avoid entities loop with fences and bushes
  • Ritual relic trigger now work, even if the entity is already there

EQUIPMENTS / LOOTS

  • Deleted crowbar upgrade, which breaked lock doors (and refund 2000$ if bought)
  • 30 seconds instead of 20 for the auto refill light stick skill
  • Default money at 100$ (server side)
  • Tweaked loots

FIXES

  • Fixed ritual relic issues when two players put a relic in the same slot at the same time
  • Fixed voice chat in main menu
  • Fixed Vsync issues
  • Fixed an issue with key binding after wait too long
  • Fixed some achievements ("Can't touch this" in particular)
  • Fixed disabling wrong wall in School
  • Fixed maps on School
  • Fixed some hitboxes
  • Fixed some textures

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Better view with knocked out camera
  • Updated cursor
  • Tweaked sounds

