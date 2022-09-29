Founders' Fortune Hobby Update Releasing Saturday Oct 1st!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone and welcome to the Founders' Fortune Hobby Update!

Founders' Fortune has been finished for a while now. Still, the Founders' Fortune community has kept playing and enjoying the game so a whole list of feedback has accumulated. We wanted to release a sizable update to fix any remaining gripes with the game, but just a couple of bugfixes are too boring, so we spent the last 3 months making an actual, full content update!

The update is going to be released on Saturday Oct 1st, 1pm CET.

Hobbies + Fun

Previously, your colonists spent a lot of time relaxing and socializing whenever they felt like it. Now, you gain more control: people don't start relaxing randomly, instead you'll have to fulfill their need for fun:

The easiest way to have fun is simply socializing with others. This has the added benefit of building the friendships and relationships you want to see develop in your village anyways.

But now, there are more ways to have fun: Hobbies!

Some hobbies even produce new furniture, decoration, or goods which you can sell:

Painting

Music

Woodworking

Masonry

Reading

Writing

Gardening

Your artists can produce paintings to hang up in your village:

Authors will be able to write books which you can sell to the trader or to the goblins:

Musicians can entertain your citizens at parties:

The masonry and woodworking hobbies produce new furniture to be used in your colony or sold to the highest bidder:

Villager Schedule + AI improvements

Advanced players were looking for more control over the villager AI, so here you go!

With the schedule, you can define at which hour your colonists do which tasks. Make sure you have enough time set aside to fulfill their needs and be productive as well.

If you want to be safe, you can turn on auto-eat and auto-sleep so they ignore the schedule if they are hungry. If you are confident in your caretaking abilities, you can turn these off and manage them yourself.

Finally, profession priorities are now absolute, meaning: If you have a worker with high priority in farming and medium priority in crafting, they will first finish all the farming tasks before they go over to crafting. This has been requested by lots of players and we're hoping you like the change!

Furniture Storage

Some of the hobbies like woodworking and masonry give you new furniture to use, similar to the existing masterpiece quests. You can now find these pieces in the new furniture storage tab. This storage is linked with the trading menu, so you can even sell your creations as well as any piece you don't need anymore!

Sandbox Settings + Faster Game Pace

People want to play in many different ways and we're enabling that with a new game start menu. You can select all kinds of new settings to adjust the game experience to your liking. This new menu is also accessible in-game so you can even adjust it during your playthrough!

Some players felt that progression took a long time in the original Founders' Fortune so we increased the work and education speeds slightly. With these settings you can still revert to the previous balancing in case you want to play a "marathon" session like you're used to.

Crew Selection on Game Start

You used to have to select your starting crew from random colonists, which could take quite a while. Now, you can configure your first 2 villagers in detail starting from their appearance down to their personality and skill.

Resources moddable

A big thing holding modders back was that our architecture made it so that you couldn't really add new resources with mods. We overhauled the resource system and even made a tutorial for modders:

https://forum.dionicsoftware.com/t/modding-tutorial-adding-new-resources/3286

Lots of small fixes

Finally, there are tons of small fixes and improvements we made:

Features

Added a clock

Reorganized top panel for more space

Showing if achievements available in world settings

Confined cursor setting in options

Improvements & Changes

Butchering animals won't play sad music

Make payday wish only appear when salary expectation active

Payment levels don't reset when you run out of coins

Wall + Floor ghost shader performance optimized

Goblin + Animal portrait performance optimized

Changed hunger fulfill rate after eating to 50% (so you don't end up at 95% so often)

Less foot traffic when trying to drink beer

Added a setting so colonists prefer to eat at their own house

Improved some animations

Events with damaged limbs only occur when the population is at least 6

Only 5 seconds pause between music tracks

Fixes

Fruit salad no longer requires wood to be made

Fixed colonists teleporting up to second floor when waking from bed sometimes

Restrict children from teaching life lessons to each other

Fixed goblin sleeping positions in their huts + fireplace being out of place

Fixed one kind of goblins having textureless mask

Removed small islands

Stop dead colonists getting removed from team panel when you load the game

Fixed floating health bars showing when they are exactly behind the camera

Happy playing and let us know what you think!!