Update 2 Fixes v0.2.0

Hey there!

Here's a new update on what we were working on over the past weeks.

First I'd like to tell you that we added Steam cloud saves to the game, you'll now be able to keep your performance between PCs and sessions :)

In this update we also fixed an issue with how the Infinity mode was working regarding score computation, that's why we've reset the leaderboard (your chance to be the best on the board ;)). We also improved local score computation, that's why your scores in the solo Playlist mode will be reset after playing one game, but I'm confident that you'll be able to reach the same score or improve yourself!

Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server, or via the form accessible from the game main menu.

See you soon, hope you'll enjoy the update :)

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the game was showing a black screen at starts if the physical screen was changed (this happened a lot during events)

Fixed a bug where the player was not correctly loading/unloading when the player was coming back from level selection in the player selection menu in solo Playlist mode

Fixed a bug where the settings were not correctly initialized the first time the game was launched (volume and resolution)

Fixed an issue where the score was not correctly computed in the Infinity mode

Fixed a bug regarding shockwave pushing direction

Fixed a bug where players were considered on the ground in mid-air

Fixed a bug regarding shockwave friction

Fixed a bug where if a player was on another one and the cube under them goes up, the players were merged

LEVELS

Sprung: shorten the end a little bit to avoid too long waiting for the players

Sprung: changed and added some animations to the level to make it a little bit harder and remove some safe zones

BREAKING CHANGES

All the scores made in solo Playlist mode will be removed because the score computation was updated and it needs to be reset, sorry about that. May happen again in the future since we are still in Early Access and some stuff need sometimes to be reworked.

LEADERBOARD

A new leaderboard was created, all the new scores made playing in Infinity mode will be saved on this new leaderboard (but the previous leaderboard was saved to display it in a later release in-game in leaderboard sub-tabs)

Improved leaderboard loading by updating only missing information when a leaderboard is loaded in-game and by keeping the current index if the leaderboard is not loaded completely

GAME BALANCING

Balanced the score letters (D, C, B, A, S, S+) repartition in the solo Playlist mode (more letters near max points)

UI