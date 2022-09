第四章内容更新

详细内容请参考以往几周的日志。

注意:第四章英文版的本地化尚未完成。我们计划在将来的几周内完成,带来的不便请谅解。

Chapter 4 Major Update

Please refer to the weekly updates for details.

Please note that the english localization of chapter 4 is not done yet. We plan to finish it in a few weeks. We appologize for the inconvenience.