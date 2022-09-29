 Skip to content

Medicinal Herbs - Cannabis Grow Simulator update for 29 September 2022

Update 0.17.6

  • The sound was revised.
  • Troubleshooting has been extended.
  • The graphics was improved.
  • Fixed minor bugs

