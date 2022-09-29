This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bus World has been released to Early Access! Now you can rate three years of our work. We belive that the game is unique. No one has ever tried to add different extreme situations to a bus simulator. We tried to make scenarios and maps as diverse as we could, combining calm and tragic scenarios of Chernobyl and dynamic routes on serpentines of Southern China.

At this moment, 19 diverse scenarios and free mode on two maps are available.

We remind that Early Access is an Open Beta. This is why you still can encounter some bugs which will be fixed in updates. The way we'll develop the game will depend on your opinion and game's sales. Currently, only two programmers, one level-designer and one 3D modeller are working on the game. We'd like to expand our team later so that we can release updates quicker.

What to wait in the next updates?

The top priority now is to fix known bugs. Also, we already have a list of things we'd like to improve.

Also, we're working on two more buses for the game. You can expect them to arrive before 2023.

Number of scenarios will also grow. Even now, not all roads of Chernobyl map are used in scenarios. We have ideas for some new scenarios.

Map expansion is also planned, for example we'd like to see more forest roads in Chernobyl (including ones with unique biomes, such as swamps).

All these updates will be free for everyone who owns the game!

Also, we don't forget about various input methods. Now there is a problem with steering wheels. We are working on fixing it. The patch will arrive soon.

Finally, we're constantly working on optimizing the game. We understand that some of you may be disappointed by dynamic map loading in Chernobyl. We'll try to make these loads much less noticeable.

We hope you'll be satisfied by Bus World. Waiting for your feedback!

