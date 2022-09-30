September Monthly Update: Cafe size picker, trending dishes, new recipes

Hope everyone is doing well and enjoying the cooler weather! We have a couple announcements to make:

1: The full release of the game will be the next update which will be towards the end of October.

2: We're porting the game to the Switch! We're not sure yet how long this will take but we're working hard on figuring it out.

Version: 0.14EA patch notes:

New Features

3 new Cafe themes are available. Seek mastery over death in the “Necromancer” theme. Go into outer space with our “Sci-fi” theme. Or, seek mastery over life with our “Nature” theme.

14 Brand new recipes! Explore a variety of new dishes that range from Japan, Australia, Britain, and the Netherlands.

Tired of being stuck in the same 5 skull cafe? Now you can change your cafe size to any of the previous cafes for even more customization. This will also set the minimum reputation level. Accessible in the pause menu in the Cafe Layouts options after beating the game (getting a 5 skull cafe).

Looks like cafe dishes are trending! Now on the menu you’ll see “trending” dishes that grant bonus reputation due to all of the food influencers.

New Reputation challenge. Try to reach the top of the leaderboard by gaining as much reputation as you can in a day.

Wanting to check the leaderboards while doing a challenge? Now you can! Access the leaderboard from the pause menu when attempting a challenge.

9 brand new Achievements that really test your mastery over your cafe. Can you serve over 1000 dishes? Can you murder over 50 customers in a single day? Try your hand at our new achievements!

Changes

Removed reputation limit. Feel free to gain as much reputation as you can.

Un-derped the Challenge icon.

Changed the layout 5 windows to be an even 3 tiles per window.

Balance Changes

Cafe theme prices have changed.

Automatic ingredient chopping speed by holding down the chopping button has been doubled.

Bugs Squashed