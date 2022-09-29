If you're having a hard time with some bosses, you'll be happy to know that you can now skip the fights by asking ASHMEDAI THE DESTROYER to skip them for you.
Outcore update for 29 September 2022
You can now skip bosses
Patchnotes via Steam Community
If you're having a hard time with some bosses, you'll be happy to know that you can now skip the fights by asking ASHMEDAI THE DESTROYER to skip them for you.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update