 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 29 September 2022

You can now skip bosses

Share · View all patches · Build 9619203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you're having a hard time with some bosses, you'll be happy to know that you can now skip the fights by asking ASHMEDAI THE DESTROYER to skip them for you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link